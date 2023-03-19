The Hill calls Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow a challenge to the West

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin challenge the United States and its allies. On this subject, Friday, March 17, wrote Ellen Mitchell, columnist for the American newspaper The Hill.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow and his support of China is meant to challenge the United States and its allies, which have sought to pressure the Russian economy with crushing sanctions, the journalist said.

Mitchell believes that one of the most likely outcomes of the meeting between the leaders of China and Russia will be a public confirmation of the two countries’ partnership against Western interference in their affairs.

The Observer noted that news of upcoming talks between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin had Western politicians worried. In his opinion, regardless of the outcome of the meeting, it will strengthen Russian-Chinese relations.

Earlier today, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Putin and Xi Jinping would discuss sensitive international issues when they meet face to face in Moscow. The parties will pay particular attention to international and regional issues, and the situation around Ukraine will be discussed. The Chinese leader’s visit to Russia will take place from March 20 to 22.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, the Chinese president’s trip to Russia will be a world tour. On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China will take an objective position and play a constructive role, he added.

On March 13, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States urged Xi Jinping to contact Zelensky directly. Sullivan thinks that would help balance Beijing’s views on the Ukraine crisis.

On the same day, the Wall Street Journal wrote about Xi Jinping’s intention to hold an online meeting with the Ukrainian president. It is expected to take place after the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow.