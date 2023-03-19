“Brother smiles at me too Gam Hai”





Salman Khan once searched Katrina Kaif linking her name to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan (Instagram photo credit)

Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood and has a huge fan base across the globe. While the Bhaijaan actor is often trolled for his relationship comments, he once took a sneaky dig at one of his exes, Katrina Kaif by linking his name to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan. As old video of the incident resurfaces, read on to find out what fans have.

Salman and Katrina were once the most talked about couple in Bollywood. However, as the couple broke up, there were various incidents when Salma searched Katrina. Although the meeting was very embarrassing for the actress, fans really had a blast enjoying their reunion.

In an old episode of Bigg Boss, Katrina Kaif came to promote her film. Salman Khan, the host, was in a fun mood watching his relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and his encounters with young men. He said: Ab aapne pakda hai Ranbir Kapoor aur Imran Khan ko. Isse neeche bhi jaengi aap which embarrassed Katrina Kaif as she faked her smile. Salam then asked, Isse bhi young chahiye agar, then acted like a small child and danced around her.

The video released by Emo Bois from India shows the incident with a sad song, Mai Roya. Netizens and her fans left no remorse to share their emotions in the comment section.

Watch the video of Salman Khan teasing Katrina Kaif below

The caption to the post read: A man can even forbid children to beautify his beloved wife.

Reacting to the video, one user said: Saari umar mein joker ja bnya reha. Another added, Life mein sab Kaushal Mangal nahi hai bro.

Hasde chehare da matlab ye nahin ki dard nahi hota DARDDDDD*, added third. “Bhai ki smile me bohot gam hai,” another netizen said.

Fourth, Brother’s body is sore.

