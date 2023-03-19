Politics
Boris Johnson finalizes defense ahead of party inquiry showdown
Boris Johnson is finalizing his legal defense as he prepares to face the inquiry this week into allegations he deliberately misled MPs about illegal lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Appearance before the House of Commons Privileges Committee on Wednesday could be a pivotal moment in the political career of the former British Prime Minister, who was forced out of office last summer by the resignation of dozens of ministers following multiple scandals under his tenure as Prime Minister. .
The cross-party committee of MPs will grill him on his assertion in Parliament that no rules were broken at rallies in Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021, which became known as the scandal from partygate.
If the committee finds Johnson misled the Commons, it could face a vote on whether he should be held in contempt of Parliament and possible suspension as an MP. A suspension of more than 10 days would allow voters in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip to start a petition to call a parliamentary by-election.
On Sunday, Oliver Dowden, the cabinet minister, confirmed that Tory MPs would not be forced to vote if Johnson faced a contempt vote. With house [of Commons] matters its standard procedure of not whipping the vote, he said. I’m sure Boris Johnson will provide a solid defence.
In an interim report, the privileges committee concluded that the evidence strongly suggested breaches of the coronavirus rules would have been obvious to the prime minister at the time.
The report released earlier this month suggested the House of Commons may have been misled four times by Johnson, including in December 2021 when he told parliamentarians he had relied on repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken.
He added: There is evidence that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had difficulty in asserting that certain gatherings were within the rules.
But Johnson’s legal team are expected to argue that Johnson’s advisers told him shortly before he spoke in Parliament that no Covid rules had been broken in Number 10. When ministers go in the Commons they only read what they have been told to say, an ally told the Sunday Telegraph.
The team are also prepared to claim that the official Downing Street photographer took snaps of some of the rallies because no one believed they were breaking the rules. Johnson’s defense will be submitted to the committee by Monday’s deadline and will be released on Wednesday.
Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Leader of the House of Commons, said on Sunday: Boris Johnson’s attempts to discredit the inquiry show the complete disregard he has for the standards of public life. It is vital that this well-respected committee, the majority of which are Conservative MPs, can carry out its testimony session without intimidation.
Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among 83 people fined 126 for breaches of the Covid Act linked to eight different parties.
The privileges committee found in its interim report that Johnson saw press office meetings on his way to the flat above Number 10 and sometimes joined them, witnesses said.
Johnson criticized the inquiry for using evidence from Sue Gray, a senior civil servant who investigated Partygate and resigned this month to become chief of staff to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer.
