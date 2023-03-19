Congress Pawan Khera Prime Minister Narendra Modi Remarks Supreme Court Advocacy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is due to hear a plea from Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday seeking the transfer and bludgeoning of FIRs filed against him in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday postponed Khera’s plea hearing to March 20 after taking note of submissions that lead counsel AM Singhvi, appearing for Chief of Congress, was not available.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh and Assam, urged the bench that the case could be heard on Monday instead of Friday.

“Okay, we’ll come back to that on Monday,” said the panel, which also includes judges PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

The Supreme Court previously extended bail for Khera, who was arrested by Assam police in the case, until March 17.

Previously, the governments of Assam and Uttar Pradesh, in their separate affidavits, opposed Khera’s plea for the FIR bludgeoning filed against him, saying his party continued with the “very low level” on their social media accounts.

The Uttar Pradesh government sought the dismissal of the plea with cost calling it “ill-conceived” and an “attempt to skip the routine procedure available under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)”.

“It is alleged that the leaders of the political party (Congress) to which the petitioner (Khera) belongs have, even after this honorable tribunal has taken cognizance of the matter, maintained the same low level in their official Twitter accounts and other accounts of social media,” the government of Assam said.

Earlier, on February 27, the high court extended protection from arrest to Khera.

The Congress spokesperson was arrested at Delhi airport after being dropped from a plane that was to take him to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17 .

He was granted bail from a magistrate’s court here on February 23 after the CJI-led bench granted him interim bail in an urgent hearing earlier in the day.

“In order to enable the Petitioner (Khera) to apply for regular bail in the competent court, while transferring the FIRs to any jurisdiction, we order that the petitioner be released on provisional bail by the competent magistrate’s court in Delhi where he is to be presented tonight,” the Supreme Court said.

“The above order will remain in effect until February 28,” he said.

The Supreme Court, which scheduled the case for hearing on February 27, issued notices to Assam and Uttar Pradesh, seeking their responses to Khera’s request to transfer and consolidate three separate FIRs filed against it. in both states.

After dictating the order, the CJI apparently expressed displeasure with Khera’s remarks and observed, “We have protected you (Khera), but there has to be some level of talk.” Singhvi, appearing for Khera, had said that the words taken at face value, as reflected in the FIRs, do not establish any offense punishable under the articles relied upon.

He also told the Supreme Court that Khera had already apologized for his remarks and that the offenses he was charged with in the cases did not require an arrest.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the state of Assam, had played the offending video in court and claimed Khera’s statement about Modi was a “deliberate attempt to disparage a constitutional official”.

