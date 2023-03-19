Bushra Begum, wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, back in the spotlight





On a day when former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s entourage, from Zaman Park in Lahore to a court in Islamabad, was in the spotlight, his current wife, Bushra Begum, was one of the main trends on the networks social in the South Asian nation. Shortly after Khan left his Zaman Park residence, police entered his home despite intense confrontation and clashes between police and Khan’s supporters around the property.

Khan said police stormed his house where his wife Bushra Bibi was alone, saying the assault on his house was part of a “deal” to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police carried out an attack on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London’s plan where pledges were made to bring runaway Nawaz Sharif to power in return for accepting a nomination, Khan said in a tweet.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) shared video of police entering Imran Khan’s house.

“They are now trying to enter the President’s house where only Bushra Bibi is present. We don’t even see this kind of acts in martial laws!!” PTI said in a tweet.

Imran Khan’s tweet reverberated across Pakistan and netizens were quick to react on social media.

Reacting to Khan’s statement, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Maryam Nawaz said in a series of tweets that if there was only one woman present inside the house, then who “fired bullets and threw Molotov cocktails at the interior police?”

She also shared an alleged video on her Twitter timeline in which a man can be seen throwing an explosive from the residence of PTI leaders in Lahore.

Didn’t I say that [PTI] is a terrorist group whose leader harbors disbelievers and trained terrorists in his house to avoid law and punishment? Previously, such scenes were only seen in terrorism-related cases. Shame!, she added.

Many people on social media said Bushra Bibi had been caught in the crossfire between Imran Khan and his ongoing legal uproar with the establishment. Others pointed to whether she was present inside the house, casting doubt on Khan’s own tweet.

WATCH ALSO | Battle drawn between Pakistan Army, Imran Khan

On a day when the South Asian nation’s newsrooms were busy posting the latest updates on its former prime minister’s much-anticipated courtroom appearance, on Pakistani social media, it’s the Khan’s much talked about wife, Bushra Bibi.

