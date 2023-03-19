India — A beacon of hope for a region mired in superpower rivalry? – Academia

Politics
India — A beacon of hope for a region mired in superpower rivalry?
Don Mc Lain Gill
Kuala Lumpur ●
March 19, 2023
India’s relations with Southeast Asian states have come a long way from estrangement in the 1990s to contemporary strategic engagement since 2014. As a firm recognition of the mutual desire of the two parties to broaden and deepen their ties, India and ASEAN have elevated their relations further to a comprehensive approach. strategic partnership in November 2022.
However, as relations between India and Southeast Asia have improved exponentially over the past two decades, the need for New Delhi to pay more attention to the security concerns of the states of Southeast Asia and systematically operationalizing strong cooperation policies beyond rhetoric is crucial for both sides to maximize the potential of their reinvigorated partnership.
Southeast Asia is a key avenue for international trade and power projection.
As a result, energy competition between the United States and China continues to weigh on the region’s volatile security architecture, pushing Southeast Asian states to choose sides at the expense of their security interests in long term and their development trajectory.
Therefore, amid ongoing shifts in the distribution of power on the continent, India’s rise as a potential great power and pillar in an emerging multipolar Asia is another notable development.
While India’s overall material capabilities are still overshadowed by those of the United States and China, the importance of its role as an emerging force in Asian affairs cannot be ignored. Being the world’s largest democracy, India’s normative weight, strong diplomatic networks and adherence to strategic autonomy add further value to its prominence in Asia’s evolving geopolitical architecture.
Moreover, as an Asian power aware of the difficulties of engaging with a strong China, India serves as a partner to Southeast Asian countries.
From regular high-level meetings to broadening and strengthening cooperation in maritime security, information sharing, trade and connectivity, the past few years have seen strategic relations between India and Asia southeast narrower and stronger. In a diplomatic breakthrough, New Delhi has also become more vocal and active over the plight of Southeast Asian states in the South China Sea.
In fact, the first ASEAN-India maritime exercise will also take place early this year, a sign of the two sides’ mutual interest in enhancing interoperability and coordination to address emerging regional security issues.
Moreover, the region has welcomed a more active role from India as a trusted security and capacity-building provider, given its advantage of portraying itself as a benevolent and responsible power, with no ax to grind and concerned with preserving the rules-based order, while seeking to cooperate on the basis of mutual interests and not bloc politics.
Moreover, the manner in which India has shown political maturity in resolving ongoing international conflicts dovetails well with the interests and concerns of Southeast Asian states. In fact, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP) focus on maintaining ASEAN’s inclusion and centrality in the region.
However, while India’s engagements with Southeast Asia have deepened and broadened considerably in recent years, India still has a long way to go to improve its image and partnership in the region. While a recent survey by the ISEAS Institute highlighted a more favorable perception towards India, it also indicated how uncertain public opinion in Southeast Asian states is still about the will New Delhi policy to lead. However, such views are understandable given that India’s interaction with Southeast Asia over the past decades has been marred by inconsistencies.
To address these concerns, trade and connectivity between India and ASEAN must be prioritized to boost New Delhi’s profile in the Southeast Asian region. Moreover, considering the fault lines occurring within ASEAN due to external geopolitical factors, India should continue to consistently deepen bilateral and sub-regional modes of cooperation within ASEAN. ASEAN on the basis of shared multidimensional interests, concerns and objectives.
These practical recommendations will not only enable India to open more channels of engagement in Southeast Asia, but will also demonstrate its willingness to proactively respond to the sensitivities and concerns of states in the region.
As challenges remain, it is important not to overlook the general pattern of strategic relations between India and Southeast Asia over the past two decades. While the depth of India’s relationship with Southeast Asia is further matched by China, Japan and the United States, the nature of its strategic engagements with Southeast Asian states has undeniably acquired multi-faceted dimensions.
Therefore, as India’s material capabilities continue to grow, it will be necessary for New Delhi to translate this into effective and coherent policies towards Southeast Asia.
Don McLain Gill is Director for South and Southeast Asia, Philippine-Middle East Studies Association (PMESA), Manila. The article was based on his comments in an interview with former MSN editor Sanjay Kumar and was published in Bernama.
