Xi Jinping visits Russia with a focus on Ukraine DW 19/03/2023

After months of anticipation, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has just confirmed his third term, will finally begin his three-day trip to Moscow on March 20. Beijing called the trip a “peace visit” that will aim to “improve the world situation.” governance” and contribute “to the development and progress of the world”.

Xi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person while holding a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia said the two leaders will talk about further developing their partnership and the two leaders are expected to sign important bilateral documents.

Some observers say China is trying to capitalize on the recent diplomatic credits it received from mediating the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal, which saw the two countries restore diplomatic ties.

“They want to push towards at least the start of a negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine,” said Velina Tchakarova, an Austria-based geopolitics expert. “That’s why they expedited the visit.”

Chakarova adds that China and Russia will try to use the trip to amplify anti-Western and anti-American narratives while showing how strong bilateral ties and relations are. “All of these are critical from Beijing’s perspective as it intends to deepen its relationship with many countries that are critical of the United States,” she told DW.

Can China be a mediator?

Over the past year, China has attempted to portray itself as neutral in the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging Russia and Ukraine to begin peace talks while calling for the abandonment of a “mentality cold war”. Even though Beijing outlined its position on the war in a 12-point document last month, many Western countries remain skeptical of China’s intentions as it continues to maintain its partnership with Moscow.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine devastated parts of the country Image: Alexander Ermoshenko/REUTERS

The United States has warned that China may consider supplying lethal weapons to Russia, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier this month that Beijing has asserted it will not cross that line. And after China brokered the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal last week, some countries and analysts believe China could play a similar role in the war in Ukraine.

However, Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund (GMF), believes that if Beijing wants to portray itself as a mediator, there are doubts whether China would be willing to push a party to the ongoing conflict to pursue disputes. peace talks. “China should put pressure on Russia, but we haven’t seen any indication of a real willingness to do so,” he told DW.

Other analysts say that China’s efforts to portray itself as a mediator in a global conflict are only superficially true and that the most important intention is to “drive wedges between the United States and the countries Europeans”. “Although Beijing knows that Washington’s perception of China’s position on the war cannot be changed, they believe they could do something to change China’s perception in Europe,” said Justyna Szczudlik, Chinese analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM). ).

Even though Beijing tries to portray itself as ‘peaceful’ to some countries, Szczudlik thinks the fact that China still hasn’t publicly condemned Russia’s war proves it hasn’t changed its stance on the war . “Trying to convince Ukraine and Russia to start peace talks without calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine is the best proof that China cannot be a mediator,” she told DW.

A tricky trip to Beijing

Despite skepticism from some Western countries, Ukraine still believes that China can play an important role in facilitating the peace process in the ongoing war. On the anniversary of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Beijing to join a summit to discuss what kyiv describes as a formula for peace.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on March 16, stressing that Beijing’s stance on the war remains objective and fair and is committed to promoting peace and advancing the negotiations. He added that China has called on the international community to create conditions for peace talks.

Chakarova said Kyiv understood that China was one of the few countries that could exert influence on Russia and push the two sides to resume peace talks. She believes Ukraine can use Zelensky’s potential call with Xi to understand Beijing’s stance on the war, get any message from Moscow and talk about some pressing, non-military issues like commodity prices. and grain exports.

“Practical issues like exporting grain, exchanging prisoners of war or ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor are all part of a peace plan, and China can present these things as successes,” he said. she told DW.

However, some countries remain skeptical of China’s true stance on the war, as it continues to align itself closely with Russia diplomatically and economically. When China’s top diplomat Wang Yi visited Moscow last month, he described bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing as “rock-solid”. Wang added that China will remain committed to its “cooperative relationship” with Russia no matter how the international situation develops.

Wang Yi called ties with Moscow ‘rock-solid’ Image: Anton Novoderezhkin/ITAR-TASS/IMAGO

China also remains one of Russia’s main trading partners at a time when Moscow faces a huge amount of sanctions imposed by the US-led Western bloc. Beijing is the biggest buyer of Russian oil while bilateral trade grew by 34.3% in 2022, according to Chinese state media Global Times.

PISM’s Szczudlik argues that for Beijing and Moscow, strengthening authoritarian states is important because they see the US-led Western bloc forming an encirclement around autocratic states like theirs. “From the Chinese and Russian perspective, it is the survival of authoritarian countries that is at stake,” she told DW.

Straddling the need to engage Ukraine while maintaining its partnership with Russia, GMF’s Small describes Xi’s trip to Moscow as “extremely delicate.”

“This trip needs to be managed carefully, as there is always a perception that Beijing continues to double down on its relationship with Russia,” he said.

Increase international visibility

Amid China’s efforts to portray itself as a potential mediator for the war in Ukraine, Beijing has also stepped up its diplomatic charm offensive in recent months, holding a series of summits with leaders from Belarus, Iran and Israel. Saudi Arabia while trying to mend relations with Western countries like Australia and Germany.

GMF’s Small told DW the moves are China’s attempts to shore up its own bloc. “A big part of this is building blocs as much as building peace,” he told DW, adding that China is trying to ensure it has a group of allies in the fight. and the ongoing competition with the United States.

Ukraine: Are the new alliances dividing the world? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Other experts add that Beijing will also try to increase its global visibility through its role in the ongoing war in Ukraine. “The war is a stepping stone for China to gain greater international credibility,” said Una Cerenkova, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at Riga Stradins University. “If China wants to maintain its credibility, Xi has to talk to Zelensky sooner or later.”

Despite some hope that China could help facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, experts have warned against being overly optimistic about the prospect of Beijing being a “benign peacemaker”.

“China still sees Russia as the most important partner and that’s not going to change,” GMF’s Small said.

“The West should keep an eye on a much riskier scenario, which is what forms of China’s support for Russia will continue to deepen. The question is whether this will create the preconditions for China to make moves. arms transfers to [Russia] in the future. Reasons to worry about the direction of Sino-Russian relations remain,” he concluded.

Edited by: Andreas Illmer