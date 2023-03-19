While visiting the popular Tabalong market, Jokowi checks the prices of commodities ahead of Ramadan





Suara Kalbar – President Joko Widodo visited the popular Tabalong Market, Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan Province on Friday, March 17, 2023. During this visit, the President checked the prices of basic necessities, especially before the month of Ramadan. So we check the prices, I think everything is in good condition. “Previously chilli was good, shallots were good. We will see everything has a good price before Ramadan,” the president said after visiting the popular Tabalong market. This visit is President Jokowi’s first visit to Tabalong Regency. According to the President, Tabalong Regency is one of the regencies in South Kalimantan Province which is considered good. People are friendly, the city is also a regency in South Kalimantan, the city is also good, the president said. The head of state also hopes that later, with the existence of the capital of the archipelago (IKN), he will be able to increase economic growth around the IKN area, one of which is the regency from Tabalong. We hope that later, when the IKN is completed, there can develop new poles of economic growth around the IKN, including in Tabalong, we hope, said the Head of State. In addition to controlling the price of basic necessities, the president also handed over a number of social aids to traders and the public present in the market. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, South Kalimantan Governor Sahbirin Noor and Tabalong Regent Anang Syakhfiani accompanied the President during his visit to the popular Tabalong market. FOLLOW MORE NEWS IN GOOGLE NEWS

