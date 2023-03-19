India has shown what global democracy can offer: Indian Prime Minister Modi





On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a speech at the India Today Conclave 2023, said India had shown the world that democracy could work. Calling it “The India Moment”, Modi said that in any nation’s development journey, there are many ups and downs and many phases, but India is facing an unprecedented period in the 21st century where the competition is much greater. “Today, the circumstances in which India is leading the challenges are quite different and are very comprehensive. There are so many global challenges, like the worst pandemic in 100 years, two countries in conflict for months where the channel supply is now disrupted across the globe.Under these circumstances, the talk of The India moment is not something common. “This is a new story that we are all contributing to. India is trusted by the whole world. India is the fastest growing economy in the world. It is the number one consumer of smartphone data in the world. India leads the world in fintech adoption rate. India is the second largest mobile phone maker in the world. The third largest startup ecosystem in the world,” said Modi during the Conclave. Amid international difficulties, Modi said India’s banking system was sound. “That’s the power of Indian institutions. That’s why this success annoys some.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said: “Today nations are returning stolen items to India. It’s India’s time. He said today that leading economists around the world, analysts and thinkers are saying with one voice that this is India’s time. Modi pointed out that when India’s position becomes global, Indian media should also position itself globally. Indian Prime Minister added International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), NITI Aayog, NCLT, GST Council are some of the examples of how India is thriving in its democratic institutions. Recalling India’s achievements in the last 75 days of 2023, Modi said that these days India released its green budget, inaugurated next phase of Mumbai Metro, unveiled longest river cruise in world, launched the Bangalore-Mysuru highway, on condition that India aid disaster-stricken Turkey, hosted G20 meetings, linked India-Singapore digital payment systems, and more. Modi said that before the headlines were about corruption but now it is about repression. He said promise and performance brought India’s moment. The prime minister said some people were trying to defame India but their efforts were in vain. He also noted that India has known poverty for long decades but the current government has increased the speed and scale for new results. “We have connected 48 million people to India’s banking system,” Modi said, adding that “everything India achieves is due to the support of its democratic institutions.” You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

