What does the meeting mean for Ukraine and the West?

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese President Vladimir Putin is visiting. How do experts view the Moscow-Beijing axis?

Author - Nicolas Butylin

Have a lot to say to each other: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Have a lot to say to each other: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.Alexei Druzhinin

The world looks forward to Moscow. Vladimir Putin is expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin on Monday. For two days, the two heads of state will celebrate their strategic partnership without borders and above all will show unity towards the West. The meeting in the Russian capital is explosive for Putin and Xi. But kyiv is also looking forward to the meeting and may even wait for the Chinese president afterwards.

Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow represents a return visit, a reaction to Putin’s trip last year just before the invasion of Ukraine when the Russian president visited Beijing to mark the opening of the Olympics of winter. The meeting aims to highlight the political alliance between China and Russia, explains Gerhard Mangott, specialist in Russia and professor of international relations at the University of Innsbruck. This is how the image should be carried around the world, Putin is not isolated. Although China did not support Russia’s war in Ukraine, it did not view it negatively either, according to Mangott.

The key message for the Russian expert is: the Moscow-Beijing axis has not been affected by this war and will be further intensified in the future. The collective West, as Russian state media writes, as well as the global South are the main recipients of the first bilateral meeting between the two presidents in more than a year. It is elementary for Putin to show Washington, Brussels and Berlin that he is not completely isolated internationally.

The meeting of the two heads of state also highlights the rapprochement between Russia and China. Because the Middle Kingdom also suffers from the consequences of the Russian war of aggression. Diplomats and state officials in Beijing have warned that the war in Ukraine is not constructive for Chinese interests. The keywords interrupted supply chains and rising commodity prices in the global market. The Beijing politician has also repeatedly warned against the use of nuclear weapons.