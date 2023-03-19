What does the meeting mean for Ukraine and the West?

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese President Vladimir Putin is visiting. How do experts view the Moscow-Beijing axis?

The world looks forward to Moscow. Vladimir Putin is expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin on Monday. For two days, the two heads of state will celebrate their strategic partnership without borders and above all will show unity towards the West. The meeting in the Russian capital is explosive for Putin and Xi. But kyiv is also looking forward to the meeting and may even wait for the Chinese president afterwards.

Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow represents a return visit, a reaction to Putin’s trip last year just before the invasion of Ukraine when the Russian president visited Beijing to mark the opening of the Olympics of winter. The meeting aims to highlight the political alliance between China and Russia, explains Gerhard Mangott, specialist in Russia and professor of international relations at the University of Innsbruck. This is how the image should be carried around the world, Putin is not isolated. Although China did not support Russia’s war in Ukraine, it did not view it negatively either, according to Mangott.

The key message for the Russian expert is: the Moscow-Beijing axis has not been affected by this war and will be further intensified in the future. The collective West, as Russian state media writes, as well as the global South are the main recipients of the first bilateral meeting between the two presidents in more than a year. It is elementary for Putin to show Washington, Brussels and Berlin that he is not completely isolated internationally.

The meeting of the two heads of state also highlights the rapprochement between Russia and China. Because the Middle Kingdom also suffers from the consequences of the Russian war of aggression. Diplomats and state officials in Beijing have warned that the war in Ukraine is not constructive for Chinese interests. The keywords interrupted supply chains and rising commodity prices in the global market. The Beijing politician has also repeatedly warned against the use of nuclear weapons.

The reinforced Moscow-Beijing axis

Since the beginning of the year at the latest, we have been observing how China is increasingly supporting Russia again, says Angela Stanzel, China specialist at the German Foundation for Science and Politics. China continues to buy cheap oil and gas from Russia, which keeps Putin financially afloat, Stanzel says. She suspects that Xi Jinping wants to strengthen strategic relations with Russia with his visit to Moscow and that he continues to offer his support to Putin. But there will most likely also be talks in Moscow about a possible end to the war.

Several media recently reported that Chinese companies were supplying arms to Russia. The American media Politico reported a delivery of 1,000 assault rifles. The daily relies on customs and commercial data in its research. Accordingly, the weapons are declared for civilian use, but could in theory also be used in wartime.

Is Xi also going to Kyiv?

In kyiv, 900 kilometers southwest of Moscow, we are also eagerly awaiting the meeting between Putin and Xi. It’s important for Ukraine’s leaders that China doesn’t completely side with Russia, says politics professor Mangott. Unlike its Western partners, Ukrainian leaders did not immediately call China’s position paper on the war irrelevant and useless. Rumor has it that after his visit to Moscow, Xi Jinping may travel to Kyiv or at least hold a videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In 2018, Putin showed his Chinese counterpart how to cook Russian pancakes.SERGEI BOBYLYOV/AFP

Moreover, the Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers only spoke to each other on Thursday. It was the first phone call between Dmytro Kuleba and Qin Gang. China also has geopolitical and economic interests in Ukraine. A follow-up visit by Xi with Zelenskyy would fit China’s image as it tries to position itself as a peace broker, Chinese expert Stanzel said. China has already sympathetically accepted the role of mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Xi is now trying to solidify the referee’s narrative internationally.

However, Stanzel criticized the vaguely worded peace plan as having no substance. There are no details on how the two sides would actually sit at the table. Instead, Stanzel calls for fleshing out Vladimir Putin’s peace plan and the prospect of commitments. Russian expert Mangott also suspects that the United States will not trust the Chinese in their peace attempts. For Washington, the relationship between Xi and Putin is too close, and therefore China is not expected to be an objective intermediary between Ukraine and Russia.

What is certain is that Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow aims to show that the rupture between Beijing and Moscow so hoped for by the West has not materialized. China continues to share Russia’s interests in many ways, and it has no interest in Putin losing out of this war.

