Boris Johnson battles for politics ahead of Partygate grill showdown

Boris Johnson is hunkered down with his legal team this weekend to prepare for an extraordinary TV grill by MPs that will decide his political fate.

The former Tory Prime Minister is scrambling to salvage his career as he prepares for Wednesday’s four-hour hearing into whether he lied about Partygate in Parliament.

Mr Johnson will hand over a 50-page dossier to the cross-party privileges committee on Monday in a last-ditch attempt to counter the narrative that he lied about his knowledge of the No 10 parties during the Covid crisis.

It is noon for Mr Johnson who faces a possible by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and Ruislip if he is found to have broken the rules who still hope to stage an unlikely return to No 10.

His pushback attempt sets up a remarkable shock of evidence, after the committee’s initial 20-page report said it would have been obvious to Mr Johnson that the events he personally attended breached Covid rules.

In the dirtiest political fight Westminster has seen in years, Johnson’s allies have launched a bid to undermine the committee while senior Tory MPs accuse the former prime minister of Trumpian tactics.

Mr Johnson’s allies have claimed he will provide a detailed and persuasive briefing to the committee before his appearance, showing he did not knowingly mislead the House.

The filing overseen by his lawyer David Pannick KQ will point to a series of WhatsApp messages from senior officials and members of his No 10 team showing that he had relied on their advice when making his statements in parliament.

Mr Johnson will also post messages showing other senior No 10 officials believed the gatherings were covered by the workplace exemption in the lockdown rules.

However, the committee revealed MPs discovered the then No 10 communications chief had admitted there was a big gaping hole in Mr Johnson’s account, saying he was not sure the excused workplace exemption was working.

The committee also found that Mr Johnson’s key claim that all rules were followed came from a special adviser and was not a blanket assurance (that) no guidelines or rules were broken.

But struggling to save himself, the former prime minister is also expected to attack the committee itself and explain why the process should be halted.

Mr Johnson and his allies say the committees’ interim report is based on evidence collected by former senior civil servant Sue Gray during her Partygate investigation which ended in May 2022.

But the eight-person panel led by Labor veteran Harriet Harman made it clear that it had gathered evidence directly from witnesses independent of Ms Grays’ report.

And although Ms Gray is set to become Keir Starmers’ chief of staff, she was not approached about the Labor role until November, six months after the publication of her Partygate report, it is understood.

Lord Cruddas, the former Conservative Party treasurer who launched the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) after Mr Johnson was kicked out of No 10, claimed the committee was a seam.

The Conservative Post, a CDO-affiliated website, has launched a petition urging party members to email the four Tory MPs who sit on the committee, urging them to leave the banana republic.

The draft emails that members are encouraged to send warn MPs Alberto Costa, Sir Bernard Jenkin, Andy Carter and Laura Farris of their deep concern and disappointment at your involvement in the Labor led inquiry.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said earlier this week that any MP or peer who tried to pressure the privileges committee inquiry into halting its work would be frowned upon.

Another Johnson ally, ex-Home Secretary Priti Patel, said the Partygate investigation puts our democracy in a very, very bad light, saying there is a culture of collusion.

But a senior Tory MP said Mr Johnson and his allies got the better of Trump in their desperate effort to discredit the committee ahead of a Commons vote on any sanctions.

If it turns out that he lied to parliament and was suspended, all MPs would have to vote to agree on the punishment. If a suspension of at least 10 days is imposed, Mr Johnson could face a recall petition from his constituents which would then trigger a by-election.

Rishi Sunak has made it clear he will not use the Tory whip to pressure his colleagues as he faces possible suspension. The Prime Minister said earlier this week: It is not right for the government to get involved.

Cabinet Office Oliver Dowden said he expected Mr Johnson to mount a strong defense on Wednesday, but said it would be up to MPs to decide his fate. Asked if there would be a free vote for Tory MPs on sanctions, Mr Dowden told Sky News that was standard practice on House questions.

Mr Johnson is believed to have received unredacted evidence collected by the committee since the summer, including 23 witness statements and the names of those who took part.

He will be able to bring and consult Lord Pannick during the Wednesday barbecues which will take place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., but the lawyer will not be able to answer questions on behalf of the ex-PMs.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said The Independent: The Privileges Committee will justify Mr Johnson’s position.

Despite ten months of work, he has produced no evidence that Mr Johnson knowingly misled Parliament. On the contrary, the evidence will be shown to support Mr Johnson’s case.