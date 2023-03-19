Politics
Papuan students refuse President Jokowi’s visit to Jayapura – Suara Papua
JAYAPURA, SUARAPAPUA.com – President Joko Widodo’s plan to visit Jayapura, Papua, although the time has not been confirmed, has been rejected by a number of parties who see it as a mere effort to creation. One of the attitudes of refusal came from Papuan students in the city of Jayapura.
The President of the Republic of Indonesia is planning to inaugurate the Inspiring Young Papua Building which was constructed in Youtefa, Abepura in the city of Jayapura. Also another agenda.
Salmon Wantik, student executive president of Cenderawasih University (BEM Uncen) Jayapura, said he had refused the arrival of President Jokowi in the Papua provincial capital.
During a press conference in Waena, Jayapura city on Friday (3/17/2023), Salmon said President Jokowi’s repeated presence in Papua was all about infrastructure and the economy. Meanwhile, Papua needs superstructure development, including humanitarian issues.
The most important thing is how human rights in Papua should be given special attention. Indigenous Papuans and non-Papuans living in the Land of Papua need to live comfortably and safely. This is what the head of state must pay attention to, he said.
Apart from various cases of past human rights abuses, the latest is the bloody incident in Wamena, Jayawijaya district, which left 10 people dead and dozens injured, the perpetrators of which have not yet been released. now not been judged.
The same goes for the situation in Dekai, Yahukimo district, so the residents have fled to a safe place. Public safety is threatened. This situation requires a state policy.
BEM Uncen hopes that President Jokowi will choose the people of Papua to be safe, not just to talk about infrastructure. Those who want to take advantage of it are humans, so everyone in Papua needs to be taken care of. The situation is safe and human rights cases are being dealt with. Don’t let it continue, Wantik said.
The facts in Papua, he admits, have still not been devoid of various horrific incidents. Until there were evacuations in several places, the impact in various ways was felt by Indonesian citizens.
President Joko Widodo must therefore be open to dialogue between the Indonesian government and the TPNPB. He was then. Otherwise, the conflict will continue to occur in Papua, Salmon pointed out.
Meanwhile, Yato Murib, Chairman of the Student Representative Council (DPM) of Fisip Uncen, hopes the Indonesian President will visit Papua to sympathize with the situation in Papua today.
The most important thing is human beings, so we, the students of Uncen, reject the arrival of President Joko Widodo if only for momentary interests, economic interests, especially those who do not feel than imagery, Murib said.
The same was pointed out by Soni Kobak, head of BEM Fisip Uncen.
According to Kobak, the Indonesian president may come to Jayapura to resolve human rights violations. But if it’s just a trip to make people happy, you shouldn’t be looking for public attention.
We consider that it makes no sense for President Jokowi to travel to Papua as long as humanitarian issues are never addressed, human rights violations continue, many civilians die. The Papuan people need efforts to end their long suffering. The president who wants to come here to end the conflict is welcome. But if it can’t be handled quickly, yes, we still refuse Jokowi to come, he said.
Herald: CR-01
Publisher: Markus You
|
