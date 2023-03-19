Apdesi thanks Jokowi because the village community is now more prosperous





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The General Chairperson of the Central Leadership Council of the Association of Indonesian Village Governments or DPP Apdesi, Surta Wijaya thanked President Joko Widodo or Jokowi for responding to the voices of village communities by enacting Law Number 6 of 2014 regarding villages or the Villages Act. It is said that thanks to the Village Act which was enacted nine years ago, village communities are now able to live more prosperously and express their aspirations. “We at Apdesi express our utmost gratitude and appreciation to President Jokowi who enacted the Villages Law Number 6 of 2014 so that we can now be more prosperous and able to express our aspirations,” Surta said. Wijaya on the sidelines of the 9th anniversary of Guest Villages at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta, Sunday (19/3/2023). Apdesi hopes that President Jokowi will accede to the request of the village community to increase the allocation of village funds to 10% of the state budget. Surta thinks that the allocation of village funds at 10% of the APBN can accelerate the development of the village. Thus, the villagers do not need to go to town to earn a living. Communities can work together to build their village. “Our hope is that by increasing the allocation of village funds, it can accelerate the development of villages and prevent villagers from going to towns, which creates a burden on villages,” Surta said. Surta said the village funds that the government disbursed regularly have been able to move the village forward. So that village chiefs and village apparatuses can realize the development of their villages. “But if the village funds are budgeted for more, we believe the village will grow more and make the village community more creative and prosperous,” he said. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here Share

