



Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Delhi. | Photo credit: archive photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Hyderabad to lay the foundation stone for a series of new projects, including Secunderabad Railway Station upgrade works, besides flagging the second Vande Bharat train to Tirupati and some highway projects national next month. Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast Development G. Kishan Reddy told a press conference at the party office on Sunday that Mr. Modi will also lay the stone of a new national highway between Mancherial and Vijayawada estimated to cost 10,000 crore and another. 2,200 crore highway between Warangal and Nizamabad recently cleared by Cabinet. Mr. Reddy, also MP for Secunderabad, urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar to cooperate with the Center rather than resorting to ridicule of the works or projects being undertaken across the country be it Make in India Or other. The proposed mega textile park in Telangana, among seven across the country, will be a boon to the weaving community and generate many jobs, he said. He said he lobbied for the project to be awarded to Telangana and wrote to the CM about it after the Union Cabinet cleared it, but there was no response. It’s up to the state government to firm up the site, but I think Warangal would be the perfect location. Once our government is in power, we will build an airport in the city [Warangal] as there is good road connectivity from here, he said. The minister mocked the BRS government claiming credit for the textile park saying that there is a strange situation in Telangana where the KCR-led regime wants to congratulate itself on all that is good but blame it on the BJP if things go wrong like it did for the recent TSPSC paper leak. The BRS is in power here and should focus on punishing the guilty rather than protecting the corrupt, he said. Neither the Center nor the BJP have anything to do with the CBI or ED raids as PM Modis’ resolve is only to take action against wrongdoing, he claimed, adding: We are against the dynastic regime but do not target any family. We never knew BRS was involved in the liquor business until the investigation reached its doorstep. Earlier in the day, Mr Reddy visited the Swapnalok shopping complex where six people died in a fire accident last Thursday and announced 2 lakh to the bereaved families of the PMs Relief Fund. This is the fourth fire accident in Secunderabad and 28 innocent people have died, so I urge the government and GHMC to take responsibility to prevent such incidents. Strict measures must be taken against illegal constructions and ensure that fire safety standards are also met in old complexes, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pm-modi-to-lay-stone-for-secunderabad-station-modernisation-works-next-month/article66638585.ece

