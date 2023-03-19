President Jokowi ready to inaugurate Inspiring Young Papua Building





PAPUA PORTAL – The Papua Youth Creative Hub or PYCH building is complete and ready to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo. Various series of activities were carried out to enliven the event, one of which was carried out by the Inspiring Young Papua (PMI) movement which organized religious activities and spiritual concerts. We know that the activity organized by PMI with the Worship Everywhere community was called “Jayapura Worship Festival Victory Night”. This activity, attended by hundreds of residents, featured resource persons Pastor Richard Paay, Pastor James Pelupessy and Cesar Baransano as representatives of the Worship Everywhere community. PMI Administrator Kevin Baldwin Aburyaan said the religious activity and spiritual concert was one of the efforts to increase the spirituality of the youth and people of Papua. “We are holding the Jayapura Worship Festival Victory Night, the hope is that all wishes can be granted and problems solved with God’s help. Never stop hoping and praying to God, because everything comes from God” , Kevin said in his written statement. Through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), the government has completed the construction of the PYCH (Papua Youth Creative Hub). The construction of PYCH follows the meeting between President Jokowi and Inspiring Young Papuan Leaders. In this regard, the Indonesian Millennium and Student Alliance (AMMI) appreciates President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for his concern for young Papuans. AMMI coordinator Nurkhasanah said President Jokowi was very focused on developing quality human resource (HR) youth. Papua is no exception. “Regarding the inauguration of the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) building, it shows that President Jokowi’s concern is tangible and concrete.” Not only that, the AMMI coordinator also hopes that in the future, PYCH can produce a variety of products that will truly benefit the people of Cenderawasih Island.

