Boris Johnson should quit as MP if he lied about Partygate, say two-thirds of public

Boris Johnson has been urged to tell the truth and get serious for once at this week’s Partygate grills as Tory MPs fear the TV audience could reignite Tory psychodrama after a good few weeks for Rishi Sunak.

The former Tory Prime Minister is fighting to salvage his career as he bends with his legal team to prepare for Wednesday’s four-hour showdown over whether he lied to Parliament about his knowledge of parties breaching the rules during Covid.

As Mr Johnson prepared to hand over a 50-page dossier to counter the initial report of the privileges committee which found breaches of the rules, it would have been obvious to him:

Senior Conservative MPs have saidThe Independentit would be unwise for Mr Johnson to try to attack the committee or former civil servant Sue Gray on Wednesday by urging her to cooperate and respond honestly.

Johnson’s allies tried to undermine the inquiry, calling it a McCarthyist witch hunt and pressured four Tory MPs on the committee to resign.

A new exclusive survey forThe Independentfound that two in three voters think the former Tory leader should step down as an MP if the parliamentary inquiry finds he misled Parliament.

Some 67% of voters say Mr Johnson should not wait to be punished and should leave his seat if he is found to have lied, according to the Savanta ComRes survey. Some 21% think he should stay, regardless of the committees’ conclusion.

The former PM faces a possible by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and Ruislip if he is found to have broken the rules, but still hopes he can clear his name and stage a comeback unlikely at #10.

Mr Johnson’s allies say he will provide a detailed and compelling account to the committee before his appearance, showing he did not knowingly mislead the House.

Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the Commons Justice Select Committee, called on Boris to tell the truth in front of MPs. He said The Independent: I would say just tell the truth. Just be honest and serious for once… But I won’t hold my breath.

Sir Bob described the hearing as irritating, but hopes in the longer term it could remind people of how things have improved under Rishi Sunak.

A former Tory minister has said Mr Johnson would have to cooperate fully and be helpful to the committee if he was to retain the support of Tory MPs ahead of any sanctions recommended by the group.

Boris Johnson during a start at No 10

Another former minister said Mr Johnson’s tactics were clear, explaining he had kitted up legally and would try to hide behind bias advice from No 10 officials, while her allies continue to make insinuations that the committee is tied to Ms. Gray’s work. .

Lord Cruddas, the former Conservative Party treasurer who launched the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) after Mr Johnson was kicked out of No 10, claimed the committee was a seam.

Conservative posta CDO-affiliated website, urged party members to email the four Tory MPs who sit on the committee and urge them to quit the banana republic inquiry.

The draft emails that members are encouraged to send warn MPs Alberto Costa, Sir Bernard Jenkin, Andy Carter and Laura Farris of their deep concern and disappointment at your involvement in the Labor led inquiry.

But Johnson’s ally Lord Greenhalgh, deputy mayor when Mr Johnson was at London City Hall, backed the campaign which calls on Tory MPs to step down from kangaroo court.

When asked if he thought the four Tories should step down, he said he was worried about a McCarthyist approach. He told Times Radio: I hope as a parliamentarian that there will be fairness around this, that is my most fervent hope. But if not, then the thing should not go ahead.

Rishi Sunak won't whip Tory MPs to back Boris Johnson

A senior Tory official has warned Johnson loyalists that any pressure on committee members will be viewed very badly by MPs and their peers. People see it as undemocratic if they go any further, even nice people will be offended, they said The Independent.

Mr Johnson and his allies say the committee’s interim report is based on evidence gathered by Ms Gray during her Partygate investigation which ended in May 2022.

But the eight-person committee, led by Labourveteran Harriet Harman, made it clear that it had collected evidence directly from witnesses, independently of Ms Grays’ report. And it is believed Labor only approached Ms Gray to become chief of staff to Keir Starmers in November.

If it turns out he lied to parliament, MPs are expected to vote on the sanction. If a suspension of at least 10 days is imposed, Mr Johnson could face a recall petition from his constituents which could trigger a by-election.

Mr Sunak has made clear he will not use the Tory whip to pressure his colleagues ahead of any vote in the coming weeks. The Prime Minister said earlier this week: It is not right for the government to get involved.

Cabinet Office Oliver Dowden said he expected Mr Johnson to mount a strong defense on Wednesday, but said it would be up to MPs to decide his fate. He told Sky News on Sunday that a free vote was standard practice on House questions.

Boris Johnson still under pressure for Partygate

Mr Johnson’s filing overseen by his lawyer David Pannick KQ will show a series of WhatsApp messages from senior officials and members of his No 10 team showing he relied on their advice when he made his statements to the Parliament.

Mr Johnson will also post messages showing other senior No 10 officials believed the gatherings were covered by the workplace exemption in the lockdown rules.

However, the committee revealed MPs discovered the then No 10 communications chief had admitted there was a big gaping hole in Mr Johnson’s account, saying he was not sure the workplace exemption excuse was working.

The committee also found that Mr Johnson’s key claim that all rules were followed came from a special adviser and was not a blanket assurance (that) no guidelines or rules were broken.

He will be able to bring and consult Lord Pannick during the Wednesday barbecues which will take place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., but the lawyer will not be able to answer questions on behalf of the ex-PMs.

The Independent understands that Mr Johnson is now likely the only witness called at a public hearing, believing that others may be called depending on the evidence provided by Mr Johnson.

Boris Johnson at a Covid press conference in Downing Street

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: The Privileges Committee will justify Boris Johnson’s position. The evidence will show that Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament.

Sunak supporters in the party fear some of the positive headlines that followed the Brexit deal with the EU and Jeremy Hunts’ budget could be undone by a return to the psychodrama sparked by Mr Johnson’s hearing . A former minister said it would be an entertaining sideshow.

Chris Hopkins, Savanta director, said Mr Johnson’s interventions in British politics are increasingly unpopular and potentially damaging to the government and Rishi Sunak.

The pollster added: The public is starting to see the fruits of pragmatic, sensible leadership, and the specter of Johnson only undermines Sunaks’ new approach.

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested that the extremely smart, sensitive and brilliant Mr Johnson could yet make a political comeback and return to the helm of the party. He told GB News he’s been written off so many times, but he’s someone I would never rule out or count.

Savanta’s latest survey for The Independent also found that almost two-thirds of the British public (65%) are against the idea of ​​Stanley Johnson being knighted. Only 14 percent in favor. The Savanta ComRes survey of 2,153 adults was conducted between March 10-12.