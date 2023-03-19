Erdogan turns to jets to bolster his support for Turkey’s elections





(Bloomberg) – Turkey unveiled a model of its first fighter jet over the weekend, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended events celebrating the country’s military history and his own role in developing its military industry. defense. Bloomberg’s Most Read A prototype of the TF-X fighter jet was unveiled on Saturday, along with models of a light attack aircraft and a stealth combat drone, while Erdogan attended a ceremony in Gallipoli to mark the anniversary of a key World War I victory for the former Ottoman. Empire. This battle has a symbolic weight in the formation of modern Turkey. Erdogan, who came to power more than 20 years ago, is seeking to expand his power in elections on May 14 and hopes ambitious weapons plans will boost his popularity among nationalist and conservative voters. He faces the largest ever grouping of opposition parties, which are fighting to end his increasingly authoritarian leadership. Erdogan launches toughest election campaign in 20 years of rule The president opened a factory on Sunday that will produce boron carbide, which is used to make body armor, helicopter seats and tank armor. Turkey is working to further develop its own military resources, including domestic engines for tanks and fighter jets, so that it can rely less on non-domestic manufacturers. With the production of boron carbide, we will have a key defense industry product that is used from aircraft to tactical vehicles as well as protective vests, Erdogan said at the opening of the facility, which aims to produce 1,000 tons of boron carbide per year in the western province of Balikesir. With this project, we add value to our vast deposits of boron minerals and become the producer and exporter of the third hardest substance in the world. The story continues Erdogan said Turkey’s development of its defense sector had been slowed due to sanctions from NATO allies, adding that he would build another boron carbide factory with an annual capacity of 5,000 tonnes in the western province of Kutahya. Erdogan urges NATO allies to end arms embargoes against Turkey Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones, developed by one of Erdogan’s sons-in-law, have won praise from Ukraine in Azerbaijan as inexpensive but effective weapon systems. Erdogan’s push for local defense kits has plunged Ankara into uneasy new alliances and convulsive ties with traditional NATO partners. Erdogan and Putin discussed warplane and submarine cooperation Washington remains suspicious of Turkey’s possession of an advanced Russian missile defense system at a time when Ankara hopes to buy new F-16 fighter jets from the United States. Turkey took delivery of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system in 2019, two years after Ankara signed a deal with Moscow to buy the system in hopes the cooperation could help it develop a similar technology. The United States has sanctioned Turkey and banned it from working and receiving F-35 stealth jets from Lockheed Martin Corp. in response. Turkey urges US to lift defense industry sanctions and sell F-16s Turkey recently tested a locally made short-range ballistic missile. Erdogan has since said the country is working to increase the range of its domestically-made Tayfun missiles. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

