Megawati: Choose a leader from the right people, like Pak Jokowi

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Megawati Soekarnoputri, the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia and chairman of the board of directors of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP), has called on the people of Indonesia to elect good leaders . He gave the example of a good leader, like Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“Choose a good person, like Pak Jokowi. I chose this because I believe he is a good person. OK, I will make it manageable for the government,” Megawati said while giving guidance at the ninth anniversary of the village law. by the Association of Village Governments of Indonesia (Apdesi), the DPN of the Association of Villages of Indonesia (PPDI) and the Association of National Advisory Council of Villages (Abpednas) at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta on Sunday ( 19/3/2023).

He added that in choosing a good leader, people should have a firm stand. Currently, according to him, the political situation in the country can be compared to people dancing, that is, they do not have the determination to make a choice.

Therefore, he asked all Indonesians not to get carried away by such political currents. Furthermore, he shared his experience when he decided that the PDI Perjuangan would support Joko Widodo as a presidential candidate in the 2014 elections.

At that moment, he realized that his decision was favorable Jokowi collect the pros and cons of a number of parties, there are even some parties who are not happy if he supports Jokowi. However, Megawati stressed that as a child of a sovereign and independent nation, she must take a stand to take a stand regarding this decision.

“As a sovereign and independent citizen of Indonesia and having the ideology of Pancasila as children of the nation, we should take a stand. As a nation, I also don’t want to be divided,” Megawati said.