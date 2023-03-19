Manhattan DA says office intimidation attempts won’t be tolerated after Trump’s call for protests





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought to reassure his staff in an internal message on Saturday that intimidation or threats against them would not be tolerated. The communication comes as his office moves forward with its investigation of former President Donald Trump, who said he believed he would be arrested on Tuesday and appealed to his supporters to protest.

“Know that your safety is our top priority,” Bragg said in a memo to bureau staff obtained by NBC News from a senior Manhattan DAs bureau official.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York on February 7. Seth Wenig/AP File

He added, “We do not condone attempts by our office to intimidate or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

The letter, which was first reported by Politico, did not mention Trump by name and only referred to “an ongoing investigation by this office.”

Trump is under investigation by Bragg’s office over a silent payment made to adult video artist Stormy Daniels during his first presidential campaign.

In a post on his Truth Social Saturday social media site, Trump referenced reports that he may face possible criminal charges in the investigation and said he believed he would be arrested on Tuesday.

Trump, who is running for president again, implored his supporters to protest. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!! he said on Truth Social.

A Trump spokesperson later said there was no notification outside of the “illegal leaks” from the Justice Department and the “attorney’s office.”

Bragg’s email did not elaborate on possible threats to the bureau, but said law enforcement partners “will ensure that any specific or credible threats to the bureau will do thoroughly investigated and that appropriate safeguards are in place”.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Saturday.

More Coverage of the New York Secret Money Investigation

NBC News reported Friday that law enforcement is preparing for a possible indictment of Trump as early as next week.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is a key witness in the case and testified before the grand jury this week. Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 to a federal charge related to the payment to Daniels. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison for this and other crimes.

Cohen maintains that the payment was made at the direction of Trump and that it was for the primary purpose of influencing the 2016 presidential election. Daniels said the two had sex in 2006. The payment was for a nondisclosure agreement, Trump said.

Trump said the payment was legal and that he reimbursed Cohen. Trump tweeted in 2018 that the money did not come from the campaign and that the deal was a private contract between two parties, known as a nondisclosure agreement, or NDA.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation a continuation of the partisan “witch hunt” against him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/manhattan-d-says-attempts-intimidate-office-wont-tolerated-trumps-call-rcna75617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related