Jokowi’s reasons for not allowing police to question MK judges deemed incorrect





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Lawyer Zico Leonardo Djagardo received a letter from Minister of State Secretary Pratikno responding to the administrative objection letter he submitted to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Thanks to Pratikno, it is known that the president is not willing to allow the police to question the Constitutional Court or the judges of the MK in the event of a change in decision. For Zico, the president’s response was puzzling. Indeed, the criminal review process at the police and ethics at MKMK are two different legal endeavours. “So the president is not making the excuse that the criminal case won’t work because the ethics are on the way,” Zico said when contacted, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Previously, Zico had filed Tuesday, February 7, 2022 a letter of administrative objection to the Secretary of State, to be transmitted to the President. This letter is a form of request to the President to take administrative action on the case of change of decision in constitutional Court. Through this request, Zico asked Jokowi to give his approval to Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin to order Indonesian National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo to take police action against all MK judges who had been reported by Zico to Polda Metro Jaya on February 1, 2023. “For the alleged crime of falsification of letters in casu, amendments to the merits of the decision and the minutes of trial number 103/PUU-XX/2022,” said Viktor Santoso Tandiasa, Zico’s lawyer, in a statement. written the same day. . Jokowi’s response to Zico’s letter Pratikno sent a response letter to Zico on March 15. In the letter, Pratikno said the president received an administrative objection letter submitted by Zico on February 7 or directly on the same day. “Your request cannot be followed,” said a copy of Pratikno’s letter Tempo received. The reason for this is that currently the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court or MKMK conducts an internal review of the constitutional judges and court clerks related to the case. On the other hand, MKMK will indeed soon announce the results of the examination regarding the case of changing this decision. MKMK has now entered the phase of consolidating all information, facts and documents obtained to compile a draft decision on the dismissal or dismissal of a former constitutional judge Instead. “We have entered the phase of consolidating all the information, facts and documents obtained during the clarification session, the preliminary examination session and the follow-up examination session,” said the chairman of the MKMK, I Dewa Gede Palguna, Friday, March 17, 2023. Furthermore, the dissenting opinions of former MK judges

