Tavleen Singh writes: Rahul Gandhi wins this round





It is acknowledged by even the harshest critics of Narendra Modis that when it comes to playing the game of politics, he is the master. He has always managed to turn any attacks against him into boomerangs which he keeps stowed to be used when the time comes. A BJP cartoon that appeared on YouTube last week is proof of that. In it, Modi is seen dressed as a simple man with a cloth bag slung over his shoulder climbing endless flights of steep stairs that climb higher and higher as he walks calmly leaving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi at their wit’s end. of breath. The commentary on the cartoons pointedly reminds them of comments made long ago about him being a chaiwallah, a dealer in death and lowly upbringing. Modi the hero walks higher and higher. This cartoon is corny but effective.

This is why the recent hysteria he personally caused against Rahul Gandhis comments in England is so confusing. This indicates that he may not be as adept at playing politics as is commonly believed. I’m not an admirer of Rahul Gandhi but I admit that in the unnecessary brouhaha of what he said and didn’t say on his tour abroad he behaved with more dignity and maturity than the Prime Minister or the senior ministers he has chosen as his strike team. Budget session of parliaments stalled all week because of the hysteria stirred up by Modis ministers and MPs in their determination to make Rahul apologize for what he said about Indian democracy on foreign soil. He answered correctly saying he didn’t say what they say he said and therefore the issue of apologizing did not arise. A fair point since no one can be condemned to apologize for something they didn’t say. It is true that Rahul chose his words recklessly when he said that democracy is dead in India and it is up to democratic countries to sit up and take notice because Indian democracy is a public good. But he did not ask Western democratic leaders to intervene in India’s internal affairs and he said nothing that could be considered an insult to India. Anyone elected to Parliament should be fully aware that there is a difference between India and the Indian government. You wouldn’t know it from the lopsided and frantic comments from the most senior ministers in the Modi government. Rahul criticized the government and policies which he said weakened democratic institutions. He has a right to say that, and that doesn’t make him a traitor or an anti-Indian, what he was made to look like the ministers who ranted and raved against him. If they were so upset with his remarks, surely the best solution would have been to debate the issue in parliament instead of making both houses dysfunctional? And on what? Rahul has said similar things many times before. In his attacks on the Prime Minister he went so far as to call him corrupt and a thief, but our nationalist ministers seem most offended that this time his criticism of Indian democracy was in foreign land. Is the BJP so digitally illiterate that it has yet to discover that the internet has blurred geographic boundaries so much that what you say in one country can be seen and heard in other countries in real time? The whole question is absurd and childish. For a change, the man the BJP dismissed for eight years as Pappu or a goof emerged as the only adult in the room. What baffles me as an ex-Modi Bhakt is why a man believed to have the highest approval ratings of any world leader should behave in such an insecure manner. Congress party spokesmen have openly stated that the reason it was the government that was responsible for blocking Parliament this time is because the Prime Minister fears that the financial dealings of his close friend, Gautam Adani, will somehow spill mud on his shining image. If this is really what has shaken his confidence and his political timing, then the Prime Minister should not hesitate to order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate. The history of PMOs tells us that this parliamentary apparatus is where burning issues go to die or at least be buried for a very long time. One way or another, it is time to make Parliament work. If we are, as the Prime Minister proudly says, the mother of democracy, then it is wrong to make the instrument of parliamentary democracy dysfunctional. With the Lok Sabha elections just over a year away, it is essential to remind voters that the people they send to Parliament are there to talk about their issues. There have been too many parliamentary sessions lately in which the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have become arenas for shouting, yelling, jumping down the house well or walkout in anger. There have been too many sessions that have been marred by shouting and yelling over unimportant matters. It is the government’s business to run Parliament, so please do your job.

