Donald Trump and the Secret Service Judgment Day





An indictment of former President Donald Trump would offer the agency a chance to restore its tarnished reputation.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

March 19, 2023, 2:05 PM ET

Whether or not Donald Trump is arrested and booked on Tuesday over a case involving payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, something he alone predicted, the potential arrest of a former US president is not only unprecedented, but actually quite challenging technically. How do you stop a former president in a democracy that has never faced this prospect before? The fate Trump may finally face in a courtroom isn’t the only reckoning ahead. For the American secret services, this is an opportunity for a change of course.

After years in which some agents have acted as loyal servants of Trump, the Secret Service needs to get back to basics. Although the agency faced considerable challenges before Trump became president, at the end of his presidency, critics charged that his loyalty to the United States had been subsumed by his loyalty to one man. Trump has routinely taken over the service, charging him exorbitant hotel fees for his own protection on his properties. Trump broke tradition of separating politics from protection when he appointed Secret Service Deputy Deputy Director Anthony Ornato to be his own deputy chief of staff; the service seemed a willing accomplice to Trump’s agenda. The roles played by both Ornato and the service in the January 6 uprising were, at best, an embarrassing mess and, at worst, a sign that the service was not salvageable.

We all talked too much about the Secret Service; he had become the subject and was not, as expected, in the background. It’s unclear whether President Joe Biden has the ability or inclination to take on an agency that simultaneously protects him and his family; Biden named a new manager, but there were no massive layoffs or criticism.

Now, one of the most unusual moments the agency has ever encountered offers the Secret Service the chance to restore its tarnished reputation and get back to normal. As a former president, Trump is always a beneficiary. As a former president, however, he is no longer in charge either. He does not control the environment; he can make noise, but he can’t dictate the terms of his arrest. He might want to do a perp walk for fundraising purposes, but no one has to promise him one.

By all accounts of the preparation for a possible arrest, the Secret Service seems to have remembered that their role is to avoid the limelight. Tellingly, the Secret Service is not, in site protection terminology, the coordinating entity. Trump’s retail agents do not support site protection or courthouse security, and do not perform pre-work for a public appearance. They leave it all to the local police. If Trump wants to incite a crowd or call for protests, as he has, so be it. It’s not the service problem.

The service simply has to show up with the suspect and let the court go through its typical process, recording the necessary information. In New York, this involves taking the defendant’s name, address, social security number and date of birth. That the man who entered politics by questioning Barack Obama’s birth certificate is now reduced to verifying his own identity in court is a delightful irony.

If all goes as it should, Trump’s arrest should be no different than what the service calls an unofficial event, like Trump being invited to a wedding and officers checking where he was seated. The service seems to know. Jonathan Wackrow, a former officer in the Presidential Protective Division, believes it will be very difficult for the service to recover if it is seen as allowing the recipient to dictate the terms of the arrest. For the Secret Service, he told me, they want it to be just one more day in the recipient’s life. It’s just an administrative move. That’s all. Bring it from point A to point B and back to point A.

When a court requires that a detained person be brought to appear so that it can assess the legality of the detention, it issues a writ of habeas corpus by delivering the body. It is a clearing way to think about the role of services in the days ahead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/03/trump-arrest-secret-service/673440/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related