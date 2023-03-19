Pakistani police file terrorism charges against ex-PM Imran Khan – News





The charges include terrorism, obstructing police officers in the performance of their duties, attacks on police, injuring officers and threatening death.

By PA

Posted: Sun Mar 19 2023, 5:39 PM

Last updated: Sun, Mar 19 2023, 5:48 PM

Police in the Pakistani capital filed a complaint on Sunday against former prime minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides and dozens of supporters, accusing them of terrorism and several other offenses after supporters of the ousted prime minister clashed with security forces in Islamabad the day before.

For hours on Saturday, Khan’s supporters clashed with police outside a court where the former prime minister was due to appear in a corruption case. Riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas while Khan’s supporters threw firebombs and threw rocks at officers.

More than 50 officers were injured and a police checkpoint, several cars and motorbikes were set on fire. Police said 59 of Khan’s supporters were arrested during the violence.

Khan never appeared in court to face charges of selling state gifts received while in office and concealing assets.

Besides Khan, the case filed on Sunday also accuses former and current lawmakers, former ministers, a former speaker of the National Assembly and dozens of Khan supporters. Charges include terrorism, obstructing police officers in the performance of their duties, attacks on police officers, injuring officers and threatening death.

The developments are the latest involving escalating violence around Khan, 70, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April. The former cricketer-turned-Islamist politician has since claimed without evidence that his ouster was illegal and a conspiracy between the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, and Washington. Sharif and the United States have denied the allegations.

Also on Saturday, violence erupted again outside Khan’s home in the eastern city of Lahore, where officers and Khan supporters had clashed for two consecutive days to a stalemate early last week after the police arrived in the uptown area to arrest Khan.

Amid tear gas and clashes, police stormed Khans’ residence and later said they arrested 61 suspects and seized Molotov cocktails, weapons and ammunition. Khan was not at home, having traveled to Islamabad for the court appearance. After he failed to appear in court, the judge postponed that hearing to March 30.

READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/asia/pakistani-police-file-terrorism-charges-against-ex-pm-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related