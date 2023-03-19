Megawati and Jokowi discuss “serious things” while eating Lodeh, this is the philosophy





Surabaya, Beritasatu.com – PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said the meeting between PDIP Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Saturday (18/3/2023) had deep meaning and has been seriously discussed. issues. Hasto did not deny that serious issues included the 2024 concurrent elections and the issue of presidential and vice-presidential candidates. “Yesterday started with a dialogue. Imagine the two hours one-on-one time between Ms. Mega and Mr. President Jokowi. Surely they discussed serious issues,” Hasto said in Surabaya, East Java on Sunday (19 /3/2023) . According to Hasto, the meeting between Megawati and President Jokowi focused on the presidential election and its stages. He said there was still time for the party to figure out which number to wear. However, Hasto did not elaborate further on whether Megawati and Jokowi discussed which presidential candidate the PDIP would run. “There is still time, why do we have the KPU who determined the stages of the election if we do not believe in the KPU. And according to the KPU in September (determination of presidential candidates),” Hasto said. Hasto also assured that PDIP President Megawati will make the right decision regarding the presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Megawati and Jokowi’s meeting also ensured that the 2024 elections would still be held on schedule. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here Share

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/bersatu-kawal-pemilu/1033500/megawati-dan-jokowi-bahas-hal-serius-sambil-makan-lodeh-ini-filosofinya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related