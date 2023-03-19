Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks up with Donald Trump over protest calls





Georgia MP Marjorie Taylor Greene has rejected Donald Trump’s calls for protests to erupt if he is arrested in connection with an investigation into silent payments he allegedly organized in 2016.

Greene, a staunch supporter of the former president, said there was no need to take action against the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office or “communist” Democrats if Trump became the first US president to be indicted, because people will make their feelings known. in the 2024 elections instead.

Trump said he was to be arrested on Tuesday in an investigation into $130,000 paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair between the two men secret before the 2016 election.

There is no further indication, either from Trump’s team or the Manhattan district attorney’s office, that such a decision on a possible landmark indictment will be announced on Tuesday. But some critics fear Trump could incite his supporters to cause trouble if arrested, with comparisons between Trump’s Truth Social posts published yesterday and the speech he gave on January 6 before the riot in Capitol.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene waves to the crowd before former President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a rally in support of local candidates on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“We don’t need to protest the Communist Democrats’ plan to stop President Trump and our government’s political weaponization and election interference,” Greene tweeted.

“These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime.

“Fear and anger. It’s the most powerful combination at election time. And the Democrats are leading that force with their own corrupt actions.”

Trump has twice called for protests to erupt if he is charged in connection with the Daniels secret money investigation. Investigators are investigating whether the payment, which Trump allegedly ordered his attorney Michael Cohen to make, could constitute a campaign violation because it was paid before the 2016 election.

Prosecutors are also investigating whether any company records were tampered with when Cohen was refunded the money, which was listed as legal fees.

In a Truth Social article on Saturday, Trump alleged there were “unlawful” leaks from the Manhattan district attorney’s office about the investigation while stating that the “FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!”

Trump then doubled down – again in all caps – on his calls for people to protest if he was arrested.

“IT’S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN SHARP DECLINE, DRAGGED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CRACKED POLITICIAN WHO DON’T EVEN KNOW HE’S ALIVE BUT IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL AND SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON FROM THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR ARMY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER IDENTIFICATION, INFLATION, RAISING TAXES AND MUCH MORE, CAN BUT HATE OUR NOW FAILED UNITED STATES. WE CANNOT ALLOW THIS ANY MORE” , Trump wrote.

“THEY ARE KILLING OUR NATION WHILE WE SIT AND WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of those who criticized Trump for his inflammatory rhetoric.

“Whatever the Grand Jury decides, their consideration is clear: No one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States,” Pelosi tweeted.

“The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: she does so to keep abreast of current affairs and to foment unrest among her supporters.

“He cannot hide his violations of the law, his disrespect for our elections and his incitement to violence. Rightly, our justice system will decide how to hold him accountable,” she added.

Trump’s office has been contacted for comment via email.

