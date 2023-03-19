Xi Jinping tomorrow in Moscow, what are the chances of a Chinese peace for Ukraine? – Corriere.it

Of Federico Rampini

Even if Xi Jinping, tomorrow in Moscow, says he wants to play a role of mediator, the asymmetry is flagrant: the Chinese leader will stay three days in the Russian capital, while Ukrainian President Zelensky reserves (perhaps) a coup of yarn

This is the week where we will know if it exists a Chinese peace for Ukraine, or if it is an illusion that has never had a counterpart in reality. The key event of the coming week is Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow. Those who want to believe in a possible intermediary role for China laden this visit with enormous expectations, as if it could represent a turning point, the beginning of a peace process. Pessimists point to Xi’s alignment with Vladimir Putin’s narrative of Western guilt behind the war. The more cynical have a worse suspicion: that a Chinese ceasefire plan at this stage, freezing military positions on Ukrainian territory, could guarantee Putin maximum territorial gains by blocking the Ukrainian spring counteroffensive. Optimism about China’s role as a peacemaker has been rekindled by Xi’s diplomatic success as a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The role of the People’s Republic has been decisive and clearly visible in this thaw which should lead to the reopening of the respective embassies in Riyadh and Tehran. China made a ground invasion in an area of ​​the world where the United States and Russia had much more historical influence. That was a warning signan anticipation that Xi wants to gain the same kind of influence also with a decisive intervention in the European conflict?

To alleviate excessive expectations around Xi’s visit to Moscow, which begins tomorrow, there is the visit itself: the communist leader of the People’s Republic will stay three days in the Russian capital, guest of Putin, an exceptionally long duration for a state visit; while to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenski he will devote a phone call, still to be confirmed, and only at the end of the marathon of meetings with the Russian leader. There is not the symmetry that one would expect from someone who wants to play a mediating role. Observing what the most authoritative Chinese government media say about this visit, as well as geopolitical experts in Beijing, reveals a discrepancy with respect to the expectations or hopes that have been raised in certain European countries. On the eve of the trip, attention in China seems above all to be focused on a long series of bilateral agreements which will be signed during the meetings between Putin and Xi. It should be ratified a growing economic symbiosis

especially with deliveries of oil, gas and other raw materials from Russia to China. In this growing trade (and at very advantageous prices for the Chinese buyer), the renminbi replaces the dollar as the currency of payment, which allows Moscow to circumvent financial sanctions and Beijing to advance its long-term project. which aims to reduce the global role of the US Mint.

In exchange for raw materials, China will increase its technology sales to Russia, especially the technologies that Putin can no longer buy from the West because of the sanctions. All these dual technologies, for civilian and military use, with which Beijing has in fact already supported the Russian army, but without openly violating the sanctions, can be hidden in this framework. Semiconductors and drones fall into this category. China’s ambiguity on this ground can continue, without the need to explicitly challenge the West with the announcement that China will supply weapons to Russia. an ambiguity that allows Xi to keep open all Made in China business opportunities in the West, without jeopardizing his unlimited friendship with Putin. China’s role as a peacemaker, in the analyzes of the Chinese press, has less place and less visibility than the cooperation agreements with Russia which are placed at the center of the bilateral summit. And when it comes to the war in Ukraine, the media of the People’s Republic continues to broadcast a version that is far from neutral. NATO is blamed for the conflict, the origin of the tragedy is entirely attributed to the aggressiveness of the United States. This is in line with China’s first peace plan, speeches by foreign policy chief Wang Yi and statements by Xi in his parliament.

Russia’s aggression has never been condemnedOn the contrary, the Chinese condemnations affect NATO enlargement and the Cold War mentality attributed to the United States. Aligning with Putin’s narrative of Russia’s alleged NATO encirclement, Xi merges it with his own description of the world: where an imperialist America tries to suppress and contain the legitimate descendants of China. Xi’s ideological vision explains why his diplomacy has a very narrow path to creating news about Ukraine. On the one hand, it is true that China would have an interest in realizing the hopes of the most optimistic Europeans, by launching an initiative which could arouse some interest in Berlin and Paris: with the aim of sowing division within the NATO, and alienating at least some European countries from the prevailing line along the Washington-Warsaw-Kiev axis. On the other hand, Xi derives long-term benefit from prolonging this war: America’s attention sucked by the European tragedy, the arsenals of the West are being emptied in support of the Ukraine, all this represents an objective weakening of the resources which could counter a possible invasion of Taiwan or in any case an expansion of Chinese influence in Asia.

Several recent developments form the backdrop to Xi’s visit to Moscow.

Putin’s indictment by the International Penal Court, the court of The Hague, of which none of the three superpowers (America China Russia) recognizes the competence, but the European countries s. The downing of a US drone by a Russian fighter over international waters in the Black Sea, an act that seemed almost to avenge the downing of the Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the United States. The decision of Poland and Slovakia to supply fighters to Ukraine. Erdogan gives green light to Finland joining NATO. All these events of the past few days have contributed to accentuating the polarization between the two major blocs.

We’ll see if Xi wants to take advantage of his visit to Moscow reverse this trend and introduce elements of conflict de-escalation, or if, on the contrary, the embrace with Putin will reinforce the logic of the opposing blocs. In the first instance, if a meaningful peace plan emerges from Moscow, the overall influence of Chinese diplomacy will jump much higher than that which occurred with the Saudi-Iranian thaw. In the second, if the peace plan is another empty shell and therefore a favor rendered to the Russian leader, Xi will have confirmed that he shares with Putin the idea that it is possible to accelerate the defeat of the West, and that it is not necessary to come to an end. From a European perspective, however, it should be noted that Xi is the first foreign head of state to visit Putin after his indictment by the international tribunal: a gesture of legitimacy at the highest level.