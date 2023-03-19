World rightly sees this as India’s moment, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the world’s top economists, analysts and thinkers have rightly opined that now is India’s time.

He pointed out that the India moment being talked about in the world today is not ordinary, especially when the biggest pandemic in a hundred years hit the world with the ongoing war between two nations. A new story is being written and we are all witnessing it together, noted the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the India Today Group conclave, Prime Minister Modi said, “The most special thing about the India Moment is that promise goes hand in hand with performance.

Listing India’s achievements globally, the Prime Minister said India is the fastest growing economy in the world, ranks first in the world for smartphone data consumption, ranks first fintech adoption rate, is the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. , and is home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, among other things. The world is showing its confidence in India, he added.

The Prime Minister recalled his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort 20 months ago when he said Now is the time and now is the right time.

Shedding light on the nation’s achievements in the first 75 days of the year 2023, the Prime Minister informed that India’s landmark green budget had been launched, a new airport at Shivamogga, Karnataka was inaugurated, the next phase of the Mumbai Metro has been launched, the world’s longest river cruise has completed its journey, the Bangalore-Mysore expressway has been inaugurated, a section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway has been inaugurated, Vande trains Bharat from Mumbai to Vishakapatnam have been reported, the IIT Darward Campus has been inaugurated and the country has dedicated 21 islets in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the 21 Paramvir Chakra Scholars.

He further added that India launched E-20 fuel after getting a 20% blend of ethanol in gasoline, inaugurating Asia’s most advanced helicopter manufacturing plant in Tumkuru and that Air India had placed the highest aviation order ever. In the past 75 days, the Prime Minister informed that the milestone of 10 crore teleconsultations was achieved through e-Sanjeevani app in India, 8 crore new piped water connections were provided, electrification 100% of the rail networks has been achieved, a new batch of 12 Cheetahs have arrived at Kuno National Park, India’s Women’s Under-19 Team has won the U19 T20 World Cup and the country has felt the joy of winning two Oscars.

He also informed that in the past 75 days, 28 crucial meetings of the G20, the Energy Summit and the Global Millet Conference were held, and more than a hundred countries took part in the Aero Summit. India to Bengaluru.

Also, UPI link was established with Singapore, India launched Operation Dost to help Turkey, and the Indo-Bangladesh gas pipeline was inaugurated earlier in the evening. All this is a reflection of the India Moment, the Prime Minister remarked.

The Prime Minister pointed out that today, on the one hand, India is building physical infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports and airports, while on the other hand, there is an attraction unprecedented for Indian culture and soft power in the world.

Today, yoga has become popular all over the world. Today there is enthusiasm for Ayurveda and there is enthusiasm for food and drink from India, the prime minister said. He noted that Indian films and music are attracting people’s attention with their new energy.

The Prime Minister also noted that Indian millets – Shree Anna are also reaching worldwide. The Prime Minister pointed out that India’s ideas and potential for global good are recognized by the world, be it the International Solar Alliance or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

That is why today the world is saying – This is India’s time, the Prime Minister remarked. He said that all of this has a multiplier effect and informed that most of the countries themselves send back the old idols from India.

In an indirect reference to Rahul Gandhis’ remarks on India’s democracy, the Prime Minister said there were pessimistic discussions about humiliating India and breaking the country’s morale when the country is full of confidence in self and determination, and that foreign countries also have hope for India.

Whatever India achieves today is due to the power of our democracy, the power of our institutions, Prime Minister Modi remarked.

He said that the world is witnessing the making of decisive decisions by the democratically elected government of India. He said that India had created many new institutions over the past few years and gave the example of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

He also noted that many successful elections have taken place in the country amid Corona. In the midst of the global crisis, today the Indian economy is strong, the banking system is strong. This is the strength of our institutions, he said. He informed that the government has so far administered 220 million doses of corona vaccine. I think our democracy and our democratic institutions are most under attack because of this. But I am sure that even in the midst of these attacks, India will move swiftly towards its goals and achieve its goals, he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the headlines of yesteryear usually revealed scams worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in various sectors and that the public took to the streets in protest, but today’s headlines, said the Prime Minister, understand the corrupt who take to the streets. following actions in corruption cases.

He also pointed out that the current government has increased the speed and scale of actions to fight poverty. He gave examples of over 11 crore of toilets being built at a record pace, 48 crore of people being added to the banking system and money for pucca houses being sent directly to the bank accounts of those beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister informed that more than 3 million houses have been built and handed over to the poor over the past 9 years. He pointed out that women also have property rights over these houses and said India’s moment will inevitably come when poor women feel empowered. He also pointed out how Rs 2.5 lakh crore had been sent directly to the accounts of 11 crore smallholder farmers.

He underlined the importance of the confidence of the people of the country in his government and expressed his satisfaction that today the citizens have developed the belief that the government cares about them. There is a human touch and sensitivity in good governance. We have put a human touch on governance, and only then can we witness such a big impact.

Concluding the speech, the Prime Minister stressed the need to expand the role of Indian media globally and said, We must strengthen India Moment with Sabka Prayas and empower the journey of a developed India in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.