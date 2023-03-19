In front of thousands of village chiefs, Megawati reminds them to choose a good chief like Jokowi





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri reminded thousands village chief choose a good leader like President Joko Widodo. Megawati conveyed this message when she was a speaker at the 9th anniversary of Village Law at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) in Central Jakarta on Sunday (19/3/2023). Megawati admitted that she chose Jokowi as leader because she believed the former mayor of Solo was a good person. “Choose a good person. I chose Pak Jokowi, because I believe he is a good person, okay, I will nominate him (president),” Megawati told thousands of village chiefs, village leaders and the council. Village Watch (BPD). Also Read: Scolding Thousands of Village Chiefs Demanding 10% Village Fund, Megawati: Work First! According to Megawati, Jokowi has proven he can handle the government. However, he admits there are still pros and cons within the community. Jokowi’s election as head of state did not necessarily bring joy to all parties. “There are definitely pros and cons,” Megawati said. Megawati recalled that currently the community is in political years. According to him, in a political year, people are like dancing. They are confused as to whether to join one party or the other. ALSO READ: Megawati jokes in front of the village chief: Jokowi’s body thins and stuns thinking about the condition He then reminded village government officials not to get carried away. They have to take a stand. “Or join (follow) two by two It isdizzy finally passed out yourself (Only). That’s how it is, so don’t get carried away,” Megawati said. Earlier, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the PDI-Perjuangan, Megawati said that Jokowi’s fate would not be what it is today if he were not supported by the bull party. Megawati made the statement in front of thousands of PDI-Perjuangan cadres, at the Jakarta International Expo, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday (10/1/2023). “Pak Jokowi is like that, you know, just in case. Oh yeah, even though Pak Jokowi doesn’t have PDI Perjuangan either, oh, I’m sorry,” Megawati said with a laugh. Megawati’s joke was met with laughter from the guests, including Jokowi who sat in the front row of the guest chairs. The fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia said that if PDI-Perjuangan did not provide support, then Jokowi would not be the President he is now. “Oh formal legal You know“When he became president he didn’t have that, formal legality was followed by me,” he said.

