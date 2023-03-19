Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Egypt pledge to revive relations after a decade-long rift





The foreign ministers of Turkey and Egypt pledged to end the decade-long frosty relations between the countries due to political differences and regional conflicts. We largely agree on most issues. We need to improve bilateral relations in all areas, from transport to trade, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Cavusoglus’ visit, the first by a Turkish foreign minister to Egypt in 11 years, came three weeks after Shoukry visited Turkey to express solidarity after catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and neighboring Syria. The budding diplomatic thaw also comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to mend strained ties with the Arab world ahead of May elections. We want to raise our diplomatic relations to the highest level, Cavusoglu said. He confirmed discussions with Shoukry on the reopening of their respective embassies. Neither of the two ministers gave a deadline for the appointment of ambassadors. We also want to take strong steps to improve ties ranging from energy and economy to military ties, Cavusoglu said. The two ministers expressed their interest in developing energy relations, including the possible sale of Egyptian liquefied natural gas to Turkey. Relations between the two countries have been soured for years over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt has classified as a terrorist organization. They declined further with the military ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in 2013. Egypt and Turkey have also been at odds in other regional conflicts, as well as over competing energy claims in the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, shook hands at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha in November, and the Turkish leader said he hoped for high-level talks to fix the links. Sisi also called Erdogan following the earthquakes that killed tens of thousands of people. We were instructed to work to arrange a meeting between our presidents later, Cavusoglu said. Learn more: Turkish foreign minister to visit Egypt after decade of tensions Meeting between Erdogan and Egyptian Sisi turkeys: FM NATO moves closer to expansion as Finland trumps holdouts

