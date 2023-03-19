Namma Metro: commercial operations on the KR Puram to Whitefield line will start from March 26





Finishing works are underway at the KR Puram line underground stations in Whitefield. | Photo credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN Finishing works are underway at the KR Puram line underground stations in Whitefield. The BMRCL deployed about 1400 workers to complete the task. The line will soon be open to commercial operations. | Photo credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN The highly anticipated KRPuram -Whitefield Namma metro line will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25. Commercial operations will begin the next day. The line is part of the extended Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield, built as part of Phase II of the Namma Metro project. The total length of the extended purple line is 15 km. In the first stage, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) opens the KR Puram line to Whitefield. The distance between two destinations is approximately 13 km. The remaining section from KR Puram to Baiyappanahalli is expected to open mid-year after completion of open web girder construction and other works on a railway line near Benniganahalli. It is said that after inaugurating the metro line by getting off a train, the prime minister is likely to ride the new line on a train. Officials say Narendra Modi is the first prime minister to inaugurate the Namma metro service in Bengaluru. Earlier, when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, he laid the foundations for the Namma Metro Project from MGRoad to Baiyappanahalli as part of Phase I. Over the years, most of the inaugurations of metro sections have been carried out by Union ministers. In 2017, President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the underground section of the Namma Metro built under Phase I. On March 25, for the first time, the Prime Minister will inaugurate metro services in Bengaluru. Mr Modi and his Cabinet colleagues make frequent visits to the poll-related state to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for various projects. On March 12, he inaugurated the Bangalore-Mysuru Expressway project. Project worth 4,500 Crores The BMRCL has spent almost 4,500 crores to build the KR Puram line in Whitefield. A total of 12 stations have been created on this section. A BMRCL official said, “BMRCL has spent around 5,000 crores to construct an extended metro line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield as part of Phase II. The 13 km line, which is also to be inaugurated, cost nearly 4,500 crores for civil construction, land acquisition, traction, signaling and others. In the past, BMRCL has missed several deadlines to open the line. Will benefit from 2.5 to 3 lakh passengers The BMRCL estimated that the opening of the line would benefit 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh passengers every day. Tube services to Whitefield will benefit thousands of people, including professionals working in hundreds of businesses located in the area. In the interests of passengers, we have requested the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to operate a sufficient number of feeder services between SV Road and KR Puram Metro Station. At SV Road underground station, bus bays are available to run food services. Those planning to travel from KR Puram to Whitefield can get off at SV Road and board a city bus to reach KR Puram station, the official said. The distance between two metro stations is 5 km. The BMRCL deployed five sets of trains between KR Puram and Whitefield. The frequency of trains would be around 10 minutes. Travel time between two destinations is 23 minutes. BMRCL recently received permission from the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner (CMRS) to open the line to the general public.

