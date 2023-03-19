Donald Trump ‘benefits’ only from chaos and turmoil: Governor Christie





Former President Donald Trump’s call to protest ahead of a possible indictment stems from his desire to create “chaos and unrest”, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has said.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social article on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into an alleged payment made to adult film star Stormy. Daniels. The silent payment was allegedly made during his 2016 presidential campaign for an alleged affair between the two, which he denied.

Trump has maintained his innocence in the matter, and he and his allies have accused Bragg of launching a politically motivated investigation. Others, however, say the alleged campaign finance breach should have been properly investigated years ago.

Christie, who helped Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign but has since turned against the ex-president, weighed in on Trump’s social media post during an appearance on ABC News’ This Weekend Sunday. He described Trump’s post as part of a political “circus” and explained the reasoning why the former president would call for protests.

A shared image of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in New York on September 23, 2019 and former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Casper, Wyoming on May 28, 2022. Christie said Sunday who Trump had called for protesting amid a potential impeachment because he’s profiting from “chaos.” Chet Strange/Getty Images; Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for the Concordia Summit

“The circus continues,” Christie said. “Look, he only profits and does well in chaos and turmoil. So he wants to create chaos and turmoil on his terms.”

Christie went on to say why an indictment would only hurt Trump as he runs for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, explaining that an indictment “never helps anyone” run for office. political functions.

He said he believes many Americans may take this investigation less seriously than other Trump investigations — including investigations into his conduct surrounding the 2020 presidential election and classified documents allegedly found at his Trump residence. Mar-a-Lago in Florida – but that his image could take a hit from the optics of an indictment.

“I don’t think the American people view this as a huge crime,” Christie said. “But the vision of a former president of the United States being processed, fingerprinted, mugshot. What else do you expect Trump to say… other than to say it helps his campaign? But being indicted , I don’t think, ever helps anyone.”

Some Republicans have suggested an indictment would only help Trump’s 2024 candidacy. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Saturday that Bragg had “done more to help Donald Trump get elected president than anyone else in America.”

Meena Bose, executive dean of the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs at Hofstra University, told Newsweek on Sunday that Trump’s message is an example of his attempt to “keep control of the narrative.” .

“It’s a real problem trying to influence public support in a way that could be useful in his campaign and potentially have some sort of effect on the legal process, although that’s not likely,” Bose said.

Bose stressed that questions about how the investigation might affect Trump’s policy position “cannot guide” the legal process.

“All public officials are subject to the rule of law. We are all Americans. The idea that a former president could not be investigated for criminal behavior because he was perceived as political or would influence an election, those simply ‘cannot be considerations in a democracy,’ she said.

Former U.S. Attorney Gene Rossi told Newsweek on Sunday he thinks Trump’s campaign could get a boost in the coming weeks, but an indictment will be a net negative as Republican voters realize they should not appoint a candidate who has been charged.

Rossi said Trump’s latest remarks were likely aimed at gaining support from his base, but were unlikely to benefit him legally.

“If I were his lawyer, I would cringe at the thought of my client posting such a [Truth Social post] it involves violence, given what happened on January 6,” he added. “Most importantly, if it goes to trial and there is a legal process, his message can be used as evidence to strengthen the government’s case.”

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s campaign press office by email for comment.

Update 03/19/2023 5:15 PM ET: This story has been updated with comment from Meena Bose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-only-profits-chaos-turmoil-gov-christie-1788762 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related