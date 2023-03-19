Imran Khan. Pakistani police file terrorism charges against former prime minister and his supporters | world news





Pakistani police have filed terrorism and other charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with 17 of his aides and dozens of his supporters.

Sunday’s decision came after supporters of the ousted prime minister clashed the day before with security forces in the country’s capital, Islamabad.

Supporters of Mr Khan clashed with police outside a court for several hours on Saturday, where the 70-year-old former prime minister was due to appear to face corruption charges.

Petrol bombs and rocks were also thrown at police during the search of Mr Khan’s home.

Image: Police arrest supporters of Mr Khan at his home on Saturday

Officers responded with tear gas as they clashed with baton-wielding supporters of the politician in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 59 people during the violence.

During the operation, a man on the roof of the sprawling compound opened fire.

At least 50 police officers were injured and several cars and motorcycles were also set on fire at a police checkpoint.

Image: People gathered outside the Khan house on Sunday

Mr Khan did not end up appearing in court to face charges of selling state gifts received during his tenure and concealing assets. The judge then postponed the hearing to March 30.

Besides Mr. Khan, the police case filed on Sunday also accuses former and current politicians, former ministers, a former speaker of the National Assembly and dozens of Mr. Khan’s supporters.

The charges include terrorism, attacks on police, obstructing officers from doing their jobs, as well as injured officers and death threats.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

0:42 Police storm Imran Khan’s residence

The developments are the latest involving growing violence around Mr Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in Parliament last April.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has since claimed, without providing any evidence, that his removal from power was illegal and a conspiracy between his successor Shahbaz Sharif’s government and Washington.

Image: Supporters of Mr Khan took cover after police fired tear gas to disperse them

Mr. Sharif and the United States have denied the allegations.

Following the clashes over the weekend, Mr Khan said in a recorded video message on Sunday that police were responsible for his failure to appear in court, saying he never left his vehicle when the police fired tear gas at his convoy and supporters.

Read more: Imran Khan: Molotov cocktails thrown and shots fired at Pakistani police

Image: Clashes in Islamabad prevented Mr Khan from reaching the courtroom

Mr Khan also claimed his opponents were determined to put him behind bars or kill him, and condemned the raid on his home in Lahore as “shameful tactics, plots and schemes”.

Home Secretary Rana Sanaullah responded by accusing Mr Khan of “creating all the drama just to avoid” the courts.

