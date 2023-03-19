Plant symbol of Lodeh at the Jokowi-Megawati meeting

The Batutulis palace and the sayur lodeh are often present at several times when the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) prepares a presidential candidate (capers) to run in the general elections (pemilu). Hasto, who was contacted again via the chat app, confirmed that there was something behind sayur lodeh’s presence at this meeting as a symbol.

Sayur lodeh, right, symbolizes security in the face of various challenges, Hasto said.

In a written statement, Hasto said Megawati, as chairman of the PDI-P, would meet periodically with President Jokowi. After previously meeting at Batutulis Palace, Bogor, this time the meeting was held at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. The two leaders’ meeting discussed various national issues, including understanding future directions as well as various strategic programs related to foreign policy in the face of various geopolitical challenges, encouraging mastery of science, research and development. innovation, including achieving food sovereignty, as a way for Indonesia to be self-sufficient, he said.

Hasto said that during the intimate meeting that lasted three hours, Megawati and President Jokowi held a special meeting in advance for the first two hours at a venue full of memories of Megawati when she and her father , Indonesian President Soekarno, lived at the palace. Megawati also pointed out various things that are a story never toldto President Jokowi.

At the same time, (Megawati) conveyed Bung Karno’s ideas, thoughts, ideas and aspirations for Indonesia and the world, Hasto said.

SECRETARY GENERAL OF PDI-P HASTO KRISTIYANTO Less than eight months away from the presidential and vice-presidential nominations, Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri met with President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Saturday (18 /3/2023).

Bung Karno’s favorite

At the end of the meeting, he continued, a joint meal was arranged between Megawati and President Jokowi. On this occasion, he and the Cabinet Secretary, Minister Pramono Anung, joined them. At that time, according to Hasto, President Jokowi was promoting lodeh vegetables to Megawati.

Mr. President Jokowi promotes sayur lodeh as Bung Karno’s favorite fried rice seafoodfree-range chicken soup and of course Solo crackers, he said.

Hasto also pointed out that during the meeting, various important issues related to the implementation of the 2024 elections were also discussed.

Earlier, in 2014, Jokowi, who was still Governor of DKI Jakarta, was invited to come and have dinner with Megawati at Batutulis Palace. This moment in 2014 marked the beginning of Megawati’s political decision to back Jokowi as a candidate in the 2014 presidential election.

In 2017, a similar moment happened again during Jokowi’s first term as president. Megawati invited Jokowi to the Batutulis Palace, to eat Bung Karno’s favorite lodeh vegetables which were cooked by Megawati herself. Four months later, in February 2018, at the same location, Megawati again met Jokowi face to face. This meeting became the final decision before Jokowi was suddenly declared a candidate for the 2019 presidential election (Compass13/10/2022).

A similar meeting between President Jokowi and Megawati at the Batutulis Palace took place again in October 2022, exactly one year before the registration of presidential candidates in October.

PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT BPMI/ LAILY RACHEV President Joko Widodo, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo inspect rice harvest and talk with farmers in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen regency, Central Java on Thursday (03 /09/2023).

Previously, the issue of presidential candidate allegedly backed by President Jokowi heated up after President Jokowi appeared with potential presidential candidate figures namely Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo during the rice harvest in Kebumen, Central Java.

A number of people also believe that the meeting between President Jokowi and Megawati this time in Batutulis is inseparable from the dynamics of promoting a presidential candidate. Not only appearing with President Jokowi with Prabowo and Ganjar, but also remembering the coalition between political parties which is increasingly fluid in the realization of presidential candidates and cawapres.

Meaning one voice

Many people think that the meeting between President Jokowi and Megawati in Batutulis this time is inseparable from the dynamics of promoting a presidential candidate. As Yunarto Wijaya, executive director of Charta Politika said, the meeting between President Jokowi and Megawati this time refuted the idea that there is a difference between the presidential candidate Megawati wants and the presidential candidate that Jokowi wants. At a minimum, a meeting like this shows that the candidate to be nominated by the PDI-P is a candidate who has also been endorsed by Pak Jokowi, he said.

Another thing, Yunarto said, was that the meeting had some interesting symbols, one of which was the lodeh vegetable, which was Jokowi’s banquet for Megawati. Although it is not easy to know what was the content of the conversation between the two characters, this meeting had a great meaning, especially for Megawati.

Because, it is often said, lodeh vegetables are Bung Karno’s favorite menu.

According to Yunarto, Jokowi really understands the symbols. Therefore, this Saturday, when Megawati was invited to the State Palace and served lodeh vegetables, it was a positive symbol in front of Megawati, the PDI-P voters and the public that their relationship was good.

And that can be concluded they will have a voice in the 2024 elections, including presidential nominations, he said.

KOMPAS/PRAYOGI DWI SULISTYO Executive Director of Charta Politika Indonesia Yunarto Wijaya

In fact, Yunarto continued, this encounter with the lodeh plant symbol could also indicate an agreement to build a larger coalition. Indeed, even if the PDI-P can nominate its own cadres as candidates for the presidency without a coalition, the secretary general of the PDI-P has repeatedly declared that his party still needs other parties.

Meanwhile, the head of the department of politics and social change at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Arya Fernandes, said the meeting between President Jokowi and Megawati could not be separated from several conditions that have affected the 2024 election. This included the Central Jakarta District Court’s decision to order the KPU not to carry out the remaining stages of the 2024 election since the decision was announced on March 2, 2023. Meanwhile , political maneuverings also began to take shape.

Through this meeting, Arya continued, it was also intended to show that President Jokowi and Megawati were looking for alternatives, similarities or common ground regarding the presidential candidates, the political programs of the post-President Jokowi government and of other strategic issues.

So both characters need each other. Mrs. Megawati needs Mr. Jokowi, at least for the needs of 2024, and Mr. Jokowi also needs Mrs. Megawati because PDI-P has a ticket. Thus, both of them realized that they really needed each other. And they’re looking for alternatives, possibilities related to who the candidates are, what the coalition model is, and what the agenda will look like in the future, Arya said.