Imran Khan indicted for terrorism





Dawn

Sun, Mar 19, 2023

Islamabad Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) including terrorism charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and more than a dozen PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police officers and causing mayhem in the outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), he revealed on Sunday.

Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and police in the capital on Saturday after the former prime minister arrived at the FJC to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

During the violent confrontation, a contingent of law enforcement and PTI supporters used riot gear against each other with tear gas used from both sides to repel the opposing side. The PTI used stones against the police as well as petrol bombs to set fire to their vehicles.

The mob also set fire to a police chowki and during the confrontation more than 25 officials were injured.

“>

Men walk past a burning police vehicle during clashes between supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and police in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On the same day, Ramna Police Station Officer Malik Rashid Ahmed registered an FIR at the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department against Imran and other PTI leaders.

The complaint invoked articles 148 (riot, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (any member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in pursuit of a common object), 186 (obstructing a public official in the exercise of public office), 353 (assault or misdemeanor force to deter an official from performing his duties), 380 (robbery in a dwelling-house, etc.), 395 (penalty for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage in the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage in the amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made to cause death or injure) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It also included section 7 (penalty for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

In FIR, SHO Ahmed said the PTI leader along with 17 other PTI leaders violated Section 144 imposed on Islamabad yesterday and blocked the road to traffic.

He appointed PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Former Vice President Asad Qaiser, Leaders Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Nawaz Awan, Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Hassaan Khan Niazi, Omer Ayub Khan, Amjad Khan Niazi , Khurram Nawaz, Jamshed Mughal, Aamir Kiyani, Farrukh Habib, Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Umer Sultan and Imran’s Chief of Security, Retired Lt. Col. Muhammad Asim.

The FIR also named 18 people involved in damage to the FJC, 22 others involved in damage to the FJC parking lot and starting fires, and 19 others involved in alleged injuries to police officers. She also mentions that stones, lighters and bottles filled with gasoline were recovered from some of them.

SHO Ahmed claimed that the PTI workers were armed with stones which they threw at a checkpoint at the Dhok Kashmirian police station. They also set fire to barriers and tents at the checkpoint.

“The accused mob then surrounded the court complex from four sides, smashed down its main door, and then stoned the building until its windows were smashed,” the complaint states.

He added that another group of PTI leaders set fire to 16 government and police vehicles and four motorbikes in the JDC parking lot. “They also took 9mm guns, Rs 20,000 and a wireless set from the car.”

Demonstrators, FIR continued, snatched eight riot kits from officers, beat officers with sticks and threw rocks at them.

Islamabad police to assess damage caused by ‘incited workers’

Additionally, Islamabad Police said they have issued guidelines to estimate damage caused by PTI supporters outside the court complex.

In a tweet posted early on Sunday morning, he said: “Fifty-two police officers were injured by workers incited to throw stones at Islamabad capital police officials and other relief forces during the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the court complex.”

He added that 12 Islamabad Police vehicles and three belonging to Punjab Police and Frontier Constabulary were damaged, including four Islamabad Police vehicles that were “completely burnt out”.

In a separate tweet, the police shared photos of Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan touring the court complex the night he met workers from various forces and praised them for their efforts.

“Legal action will be taken against those involved in the protests,” he added.

Files to file against police officers: Fawad

Meanwhile, the PTI said on Sunday it would press charges against officers involved in the ‘unlawful operation’ at Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, a day after Punjab police raided his home .

In a tweet posted today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said: “Disregard of court orders is unforgivable. [Lahore] the high court must keep its decisions. All these police officers who carried out the illegal operation and were involved in the torture, we are filing a complaint against them.”

He added that a meeting of the party’s legal team has been called today to discuss the action plan moving forward.

The Head of PTI further said: “The way the police entered Imran Khan’s residence flouting the verdict of the Lahore High Court, all the rules of privacy at home were flouted, robberies were committed, even juice boxes were picked up and taken away, innocent people were the targets of torture, everything that happened in Islamabad [as well] all these incidents are a consequence of the ongoing constitutional crisis in Pakistan.

Separately, in a video message released on Sunday, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid condemned “the atrocities and torture committed inside Imran Khan’s house” and called on the government to “act reasonably”.

“I think the government should act reasonably and realize what a show you are making of Pakistan right now,” Rashid said.

Claiming once again that the government was doing this because it did not want to hold elections, he called on the government to “act logically” and stop its “cheap tactics”.

Chaos outside Imran’s residence

On Friday, the LHC had authorized the Inspector General of Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, to raid Imran’s residence in Zaman Park for an investigation into attacks on police teams as they traveled there to execute warrants issued by a court in Islamabad for the arrest of Imran in the Toshakhana case.

On Saturday, Punjab police used heavy machinery to break into Imran’s residence in Zaman Park as his wife and sister were inside soon after the PTI chairman left for Islamabad to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Uzma Khanum, sister of the former Prime Minister, while complaining about the “arbitrariness” of the police, said the police carried out the operation without a warrant and harassed the women and tortured the servants.

Dr Khanum said the officers ‘appeared bloodthirsty’ as they brutally beat unarmed people in the house and alleged the police also abducted her husband and some servants.

The PTI leadership had also strongly condemned the “state terrorism” launched against Imran’s house which they said was part of the agenda set by PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz. to stop Imran.

Fawad said the operation was in outright violation of LHC orders because the police failed to notify the court-appointed person, Imran Kishwar, before the raid.

He further said that the gates of the residence were razed with excavators, while police climbed the walls and tortured people inside the house.

Moreover, a day ago, the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, said that “ammunition”, including petrol bombs, had been recovered from Imran’s residence in Zaman. Park in Lahore during the police raid.

He said police had arrested people involved in “slingshots and rock-throwing” at police and charges under Section 7 of the ATA had been filed against them.

Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir also said charges had been filed against the “rioting elements” for causing extensive property damage.

