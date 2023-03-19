Popular Modi Among Chinese Netizens, Nicknamed “Immortal Modi”: Article

beijing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reverently referred to as ‘Modi Laoxian’ meaning ‘Modi the Immortal’ by Chinese netizens, a rare respectful reference to an international leader, despite the bitter border dispute between India and China, according to a article published in the American strategic business magazine The Diplomat.

In the article – “How is India perceived in China?”, Mu Chunshan, a journalist known to analyze Chinese social media, especially Sina Weibo, (similar to Twitter in China), also said that the Most Chinese believe that Modi-led India can maintain a balance among major countries in the world. Sina Weibo has over 582 million active users.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an unusual nickname on the Chinese internet: Modi Laoxian. Laoxian refers to an old immortal with strange abilities. The nickname implies that Chinese netizens think Modi is different, even more amazing than other leaders,” he said.

They point to both his dress and physical appearance, which are considered Laoxian, and some of his policies, which are different from India’s previous ones, Mu said.

Regarding India’s relations with other major countries, he said, whether it is Russia, the United States or the southern countries, India can have friendly relations with all of them, which is “very admirable” for some Chinese netizens.

“Thus, the word ‘Laoxian’ reflects the Chinese people’s complex sentiment towards Modi, combining curiosity, astonishment and perhaps a hint of cynicism,” Mu wrote.

“I have been reporting in international media for almost 20 years and it is rare for Chinese netizens to give a foreign leader a nickname. Modi’s nickname stands out from all the others. Obviously, it marked Chinese public opinion,” he said.

As well as hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Li Keqiang, since coming to power in 2014 Modi has also held two rare informal summits with Xi, 69, in Wuhan and later in Mamallapuram near Chennai, which has raised expectations of improved relations between the two Asian giants.

Sino-Indian relations have hit rock bottom following aggressive military actions by the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh, violating agreements to resolve the border dispute, resulting in a nearly three-year military stalemate.

The two countries held 17 rounds of high-level military commander talks to resolve the impasse.

India has maintained that relations with China can only be normal if there is peace in the border areas.

Modi is also well known in China as he interacted with the Chinese public through his account on Sina Weibo which he opened in 2015 and had over 2.44 lakh followers.

However, he left Weibo in July 2020 after the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps to send a “strong message at the border, on the economic front and at the personal level as well”, according to the secretary general (organization) of the BJP, BL Santhosh. .

In his article, Mu says that the Chinese view of India is very complicated but generally based on a sense of superiority and self-confidence.

Significantly, he writes that Chinese netizens believe that China’s attempts to use its “all-weather ally” Pakistan are “unrealistic” because the gap between the two South Asian neighbors is “widening”. expands”, an apparent reference to political and economic collapse. Pakistan is currently experiencing.

“The facts of the past nine years have proven that China and India have more room for cooperation. For example, China’s trade with India is worth $115 billion a year, far more than China’s trade with Pakistan, which is around $30 billion,” Mu wrote.

“Of course, China has not forgotten about Pakistan. But many Chinese netizens have a realistic view of the two South Asian neighbors. The argument is very sober: the idea of ​​using Pakistan to contain India becomes increasingly unrealistic as the gap between Pakistan and India widens,” he said.

He also writes about Chinese apprehension regarding India’s growing popularity with Western countries, especially with the United States and New Delhi’s handling of the Ukraine crisis without disrupting its close ties with Russia and America. .

“This is just one example of a common perception in China: India is the West’s favourite, while China has become the West’s target. How did India handle this? Why is India’s circle of international friends so large? was the question debated by Chinese netizens.

Most Chinese people feel a sense of superiority and self-confidence towards India and of course most Chinese people don’t like to see India getting too close to the United States, but they think also that China and India can always cooperate, the article said.