Former US President Donald Trump says he could be arrested on March 21: all about the case, the charges





NEW DELHI: Donald Trump said he was preparing to be arrested on March 21 for an alleged silent payment to a porn star in 2016. The arrest of a former president who is also an active candidate for the White House in 2024 would be unprecedented in American history. In his usual pompous style, Trump spoke out against the “rigged” justice system and called on his supporters to launch protests. “The leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday next week,” the 76-year-old billionaire recently posted on his Truth Social platform, adding, “Protest, take back our nation!” Here’s what. you need to know: What is the porn star affair? Bragg, an elected Democrat, is focusing on being paid $130,000 weeks before the 2016 polls to stop porn star Stormy Daniels from going public with an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier. Trump denied having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and dismissed the investigation as politically motivated. On March 13, a New York court heard from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who made the payment to Daniels. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 on related federal charges. He pleaded guilty but said he carried out Trump’s orders. Daniels herself met with prosecutors on March 15 and “agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further investigation if necessary,” according to her attorney Charles Brewster. asked to testify, which legal experts say suggests an indictment is near. It could qualify as a felony if the false accounting was intended to cover up a second crime, such as a campaign finance violation. Trump’s attorney said his client, if charged, would turn himself in to face criminal charges. What could happen next week? In the short term, any impeachment would require Trump to travel to the downtown New York district attorney’s office to surrender. In white-collar cases, lawyers and prosecutors for the accused usually agree on a date and time, rather than arresting the person at their home. He would likely be released on his own recognizance and allowed to return home, experts said. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said Trump would turn himself in if charged. If Trump refused to come voluntarily, prosecutors could seek his extradition from Florida, where he currently resides. When will Trump be arrested? media reports and not on new actions taken by prosecutors. Reports indicate that authorities planned to increase security around the Manhattan courthouse in the coming days. Can Trump really be stopped? Sitting presidents are largely immune from criminal prosecution, however, Trump was ousted from the White House in the 2020 election, which subjects him to the rule of law like anyone else. A former president, however, has unusual security protocols and conditions on any arrest would have to be worked out with the Secret Service. This is uncharted territory for all agencies involved. Even US President Richard Nixon was pardoned before he could face the criminal justice system for his involvement in the Watergate scandal. The average criminal case in New York takes more than a year to go from indictment to trial, and Trump’s case is far from typical. Any trial of the former US president would still be more than a year away, legal experts have said, and could coincide with the final months of the 2024 presidential campaign as Trump seeks to return to the White House. What was Trump’s reaction? Trump appeared to confirm rumors of his impending arrest in a series of posts on his Truth Social account on Saturday. Using all capitals for emphasis, Trump began in an apocalyptic tone, decrying the death of the American Dream; the depravity of radical left anarchists; and the injustice of patriots arrested and held captive like animals. , will be stopped on Tuesday next week. Trump called on his supporters to take to the streets: Protest, take back our nation! It’s time!!! We must save America! Protest, protest, protest!!!

‘I’m back !’ : Donald Trump returns to Facebook and Youtube after a two-year ban

Calls for a new wave of unrest and disturbing echoes from January 6 come as Trump recently gained access to his major social media accounts, including his YouTube account on March 17. How will an arrest affect Trump’s White House dreams? Some observers think an indictment bodes ill for Trump’s chances in 2024, while others say it could be a huge boost. “Arrest secures Donald Trump’s nomination,” tweeted Rick Wilson, a political strategist who quit the Republican Party in protest against Trump. “The base will rally politically, and perhaps physically.” Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed libertarian who has increasingly aligned with Republican positions and overturned Twitter’s ban on Trump, went even further. “If that happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk said in a tweet. Even a conviction in the silence case wouldn’t stop Trump from running, but an indictment could have major consequences, galvanizing its detractors but also electrifying its supporters.The reaction of the Democrats?Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced Trump’s announcement as “reckless”, saying that it would “foment unrest among his supporters”. is above the law, not even a former president of the United States who was still president when Trump was impeached for instigating the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. How have Republicans reacted? McCarthy said swore on Twitter to launch a congressional investigation into the matter and said the impending arrest was an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor who lets violent criminals walk while q he pursues his political revenge against President Trump. Mike Pence, who recently said Trump was endangering the former family of vice presidents on Jan. 6, chose to echo the party line: Criticize the Manhattan prosecutor and question his motives. Rudy Giuliani on Truth Social said: What Democrats do to President Trump, they will do to you. They have destroyed the fair and just administration of justice in the United States. Andy Biggs of Arizona played dubious whataboutism on the truth, writing: President Trump is about to be indicted before one of the Biden family crooks. Think about it. We have a two-tier justice system. Also on Truth Social, Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas (former Trump White House physician) railed against Soros-owned prosecutors engaged in vendettas against conservatives before appearing to advocate the ouster of President Bidens. The nation is collapsing. We need Trump back in charge NOW! What other legal issues does Trump face? Efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the southern state. The grand jury in that case recommended multiple indictments, the foreman revealed last month. The former president is also the subject of a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents as well as his possible involvement in the January 6 riots. agencies)Watch former US President Donald Trump says he will be arrested next week

