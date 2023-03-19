Connect with us

China’s Xi Jinping visits Russia for ‘peace’

Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Russia on Monday, a trip Beijing has touted as a “peace visit” as he seeks to mediate in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Xi’s three-day trip is his first to Russia – a major ally of China – in nearly four years, and has been described by Moscow as ushering in a “new era” in relations.

It also comes more than a year after Russia’s attack on its European neighbor isolated Moscow on the international stage.

The trip will be closely watched in Western capitals for signs that Xi may push for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. The Wall Street Journal reported that Xi may also be planning his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the start of the war.

Xi and Putin will have an “informal” one-on-one meeting and dinner on Monday before talks on Tuesday, Putin’s top foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies.

They will sign an agreement “on strengthening the comprehensive partnership (of the two countries) and strategic relations entering a new era”, the Kremlin said, as well as a joint declaration on Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.

After cementing its credentials as an international power broker by brokering a surprise diplomatic reconciliation between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, Beijing is keen to position itself as a peacemaker.

But analysts say Xi is unlikely to orchestrate a similar rapprochement in the war in Ukraine given China’s warm ties to its huge northern neighbor and its relative lack of leverage in the Kremlin.

China has presented itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, refusing to condemn the Russian invasion while chastising the United States and NATO countries for providing military support to Kiev.

This stance has drawn criticism from Western nations, which see Beijing as tacitly supporting Russia’s aggression and providing diplomatic cover for Moscow.

They argue that China’s proposals for ending the war are heavy on broad principles but light on practical solutions.

For his part, Putin on Sunday hailed China’s willingness to play a “constructive role” in ending the conflict in Ukraine, and said he had “high expectations” of his talks with Xi.

In an article written for a Chinese newspaper and published by the Kremlin, he added that Sino-Russian relations were “at the highest point” in history.

“True multilateralism”

The United States said it would oppose Chinese calls for a ceasefire during Xi’s visit, saying such a move would ‘simply benefit Russia’ by allowing it to consolidate its ‘conquest’ of Ukraine and prepare for another offensive.

China’s foreign ministry hailed Xi’s trip as “a visit for peace” that aimed to “practice genuine multilateralism…improve global governance and make contributions to world development and progress.”

However, deepening Russia’s international isolation, the International Criminal Court on Friday announced an arrest warrant for Putin for the war crime of unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

In a gesture of defiance, Putin reportedly visited Mariupol on Sunday, his first trip to the eastern Ukrainian city since it was captured after a long siege at the start of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter on Saturday and took a tour of the city during which he drove a car.

‘Old friends’

Xi, who broke a long-standing precedent to begin a third term as president this month, called Putin an “old friend”.

Beijing and Moscow have also grown closer in recent years in a “limitless” partnership that has served as a diplomatic bulwark against the West.

It emerged last week that the Chinese leader had offered Beijing neutral ground for talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, paving the way for a historic restoration of ties between the two longtime rivals.

China was already on good terms with Riyadh and Tehran, said Abanti Bhattacharya, associate professor of East Asian studies at the Indian University of Delhi, and negotiating a truce in the Ukraine conflict will be more difficult.

Despite its friendship with Moscow, China “does not have close ties with Ukraine (and maintains) a strong anti-NATO outlook”, she told AFP.

