Hard numbers: Khan chaos continues, Ukraine grain deal extended, lifeline for Credit Suisse, violence hampers Nigerian vote





61: At least 61 supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last April and now faces corruption charges were arrested on Sunday when police took storming the old Lahore cricket grounds. Police found iron rods, weapons and Molotov cocktails in the area which were used in recent clashes with authorities. Khan was due to appear in court in Islamabad, but the hearing was postponed due to ongoing clashes.

60: A deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to allow grain shipments across the Black Sea that have been hampered by Russia’s blockade of southern Ukraine has been extended for at least 60 days. Ukraine and Turkey say the deal has been extended for 120 days, but Moscow says it only agreed to half that length.

$3.25 billion: UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, has agreed to buy beleaguered Credit Suisse, the country’s second largest lender, for $3.25 billion. After announcing big losses in 2022 and feeling the fallout from the recent financial turmoil in the United States, Credit Suisse has faced a crisis of confidence. Above all, its boost last week by the Swiss National Bank did not reassure the markets.

800: Millions of Nigerians cast ballots on Saturday for 800 candidates for governorships and state legislatures in 28 out of 36 states. Just weeks after a disputed presidential race, violence has delayed the count in some places, prompting a few states, including Lagos, to allow voting for a second day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gzeromedia.com/hard-numbers-khan-chaos-continues-ukraine-grain-deal-extended-lifeline-for-credit-suisse-violence-mars-nigerian-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related