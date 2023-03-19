Footprints of Swami Vivekananda in G20 countries

November 16, 2022 became a historic day for India when Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 chairmanship to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the closing of the 17th G20 Summit in Bali. With less than a year to go and several meetings already underway across India, the country looks forward to welcoming G20 leaders to New Delhi for the 18th G20 Summit on September 9-10, 2023.

What is the G20?

The G20 is a group of twenty members, which includes 19 countries Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union.

G20 members represent more than two-thirds of global GDP (85%), trade (75%) and population. Apart from the permanent members of the G20, India will also host international organizations and nine other invited countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the Arab Emirates. United. Spain is a permanent guest at the G20. The G20 Summit brings together the proceedings and meetings of the G20 that have taken place over the past year between ministers, senior officials and civil society.

India has participated in the G20 Leaders’ Summit since it was first held in Washington, DC on November 14-15, 2008. However, this year will be a new experience for India as it hosts the G20 Summit for first time. .

India, the world’s oldest civilization, derived the theme for the G20 presidency from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. Indian Prime Minister Modi’s remarks at the unveiling of India’s G20 Presidency logo and theme were a precursor message for the year ahead.

The Prime Minister said that “the spirit of universal brotherhood that we have lived through the mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is reflected in this logo and the theme. The contemplation of Advaita here has been the philosophy of the oneness of living being. It is a sentiment that runs through India’s veins and a resolution that has been incorporated into our thinking. The Prime Minister also sees the G20 as an important opportunity for India before the “Amrit kal” of independence.

Swami Vivekananda, the great 19th century yogi and the first ambassador of Hindu culture in the West declared the precious revelations contained in the philosophy of Vedanta, namely universalism and religious harmony. He thus forever changed the imagination of many Westerners about India and its religions.

During his two visits to the West, the first between May 1893 and January 1897 and the second between June 1899 and November/December 1900, helped to change the false image of India, which had previously been portrayed as a nation considered the land of snake charmers to a nation with knowledge, wisdom and spirituality to contribute to the world.

Swami Vivekananda brought this ancient Indian message of universal brotherhood, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Advaita to the world. Swamiji visited eleven of the twenty G20 members including various parts of India and impacted almost all G20 members with the message of Vedanta and Universal Brotherhood.

Apart from India, other G20 member countries Swamiji has visited include Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Turkey, United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

During his first tour of the West, Swamiji stopped in China, Japan and Canada en route to the United States. He also visited the UK, France, Germany and Italy during the same tour.

On his second Western tour, with the UK and the US, Swamiji visited France, Austria and Greece, traveled through Bulgaria and Romania (currently part of the EU) and traveled to Turkey.

China: When Swamiji left for Chicago, USA, in May 1893, his ship arrived in Canton, the most important commercial metropolis in southern China. Apart from his visit to a Chinese temple in a monastery in Canton, little is known about his brief stay in the city. His visits to the temples of Canton gave him insight into common Asian culture.

Japan: On the same journey, after China, Swamiji reaches Japan. Here he stopped in Nagasaki and Kobe. Unlike Chinese life, he was so impressed with Japan that he also visited Yokohama, Kyoto, and Tokyo. Japan painted a positive impression on Swamiji’s mind, and he admired the country throughout his life.

Canada: After Japan, Swamiji reached Vancouver and the city of Winnipeg in Manitoba. His stay in Canada was short-lived and the information available was limited.

United States: During his two visits to the West, the United States was Swamiji’s main focus. Whether they were neglected and abused or accepted him as a spiritual giant, the United States gave everything to Swamiji. His introductory commentary at the World Parliament of Religion, in Chicago, in September 1893, won him significant worldwide popularity.

He visited several cities in the United States to preach the message of Vedant and Yoga, including Baltimore, California, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Los Angeles and New York. Swamiji’s impact was such that thousands of people attended his lectures, and some of them were so influenced that they came to India to offer their service. An example is Christina Greenstidel, who later became Sister Christine.

Swamiji also started Vedanta classes in the United States, where, according to Sr. Christine, “millionaires were happy to sit on the floor, literally at his feet”. From the accounts of one of his thousand participants in the Island Park course, we learned that Swamiji used to take up ancient Indian scriptures like Bhagavad-Gita, Upanishads, Vyasa Vedanta Sutras and sometimes the Bhakti Sutras of Narada for his discussions.

Even today, Ramakrishna Mission has several branches and sub-branches working in the United States, including the Vedanta Society, Berkeley, the Vedanta Society of Southern California, Hollywood, the Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Center of New York, the Vedanta Society of New York, and the Vedanta Center in Greater Washington, DC, among others.

United Kingdom: Following his great success in the United States, Swamiji was called to the United Kingdom, where he lectured in London and neighboring areas, including Wimbledon. In London he was popularly called a “Hindu Yogi”. Captain Sevier, his wife Charlotte Sevier and JJ Goodwin were among Swamiji’s leading disciples, who had attended his lecture in England and later came to serve India.

One of the most significant gifts India received from Swamiji’s work in England was Sister Nivedita. Swamiji called her to work for the education of women, and she also later contributed to the Indian freedom movement. Swamiji also visited the UK on his second visit to the West.

Italy: Upon returning to India after his successful first phase in the West, Swamiji reached Italy with Captain and Mrs. Sevier in December 1896. He visited Naples, Milan, Florence, Pompeii and Rome in Italy.

The ruins of the ancient city of Pompeii had marked Swamiji’s mind; he wrote: “…after seeing Pompeii, I lost all respect for so-called ‘modern civilization’. With the exception of steam and electricity, they had everything else and infinitely more artistic designs and executions than the Moderns”. From there he reached India in January 1897.

France: Swamiji visited France four times, first in 1895 and then twice in 1896. In December 1896, on his return to India, Swamiji traveled by train which passed through France and the Alps before reaching Milan in Italy .

However, on his second visit to the West, Swamiji visited France for the fourth time, and it was his most prolonged stay there, lasting about eighty-three days. He arrived in Paris on August 3, 1900 and visited Brittany twice. During this visit, Swamiji visited some of the medieval monasteries, but his main appearance was at the History of Religions Congress, where he also lectured.

Swamiji also visited the International Physics Congress in Paris, which was also attended by his fellow countryman and staunch scientist, Jagadish Chandra Bose. Swamiji greatly admired the people and culture of France and considered Paris the crown and capital of Western civilization.

Germany: During his first visit to the West, Swamiji visited Germany in 1896. Swamiji first stopped in Germany at Heidelberg, followed by Koblenz, Cologne, Kiel, Hamburg and the capital Berlin. At that time, Germany was the center of military power in the world. Swamiji marveled at Germany’s artistic excellence, German arts and industries, and general prosperity. His discussions on Vedanta continued during his visit.

Turkey: During his second visit to the West, Swamiji visited Constantinople (now known as Istanbul), one of the major cities of Turkey. Here he stayed for several days and gave salon lectures because he was not allowed to lecture in public (the reason is not apparent).

European Union: During his second visit to the West, Swamiji visited Vienna, the capital of Austria. In October 1890, he stopped for three days in Vienna and visited Schonbrunn Palace. In November 1890, Swamiji reached Athens, the capital of Greece. In Greece he also saw Eleusis. Swamiji also passed through Bulgaria and Romania in November 1990 en route to Constantinople.

Apart from the G20 members mentioned above, where Swamiji had visited, there are some G20 member countries that Swamiji did not visit. Yet his works reached these places through the branches of the Ramakrishna mission. These countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

(Current author is Prant Yuva Pramukh Vivekananda Kendra, Uttar Prant and Research Scholar, School of Social Science, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi)