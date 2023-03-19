Parliament ready to grill Boris Johnson Dagsavisen





A British Parliament committee has spent the past eight months investigating the so-called partygate scandal and has summoned Johnson to give his explanation on Wednesday next week, writes BBC. The investigation could see Johnson lose his seat in parliament. In a preliminary committee report, it says the evidence in the case so far undermines Johnson’s own explanation that he was unaware of the illegal Downing Street parties when Britain was locked down during the corona pandemic. The committee has yet to release its final verdict, but wrote earlier this month that Johnson may have misled parliament on several occasions. Refuse Johnson denies misleading MPs and says BBC News that he is innocent. Johnson has apologized for the scandal, but has always insisted he himself did not break the rules. The case led him to step down as prime minister in July last year. The committee believes there is evidence that Parliament may have been misled by the Prime Minister on several occasions during the pandemic. It is this point that could bring down Johnson. [ Kommentar: Bergst har to utfordringer foran seg. Og kanskje en utfordrer ] According to the newspaper The Guardian His lawyers plan to release written evidence containing new witness statements, which support Johnson’s claims that he did not deliberately mislead Parliament. According to the newspaper, the evidence must also contain examples of the words spoken to him when the parties took place. The British newspapers Sunday Times, Observer and Sunday Telegraph write that the advice he received from his colleagues was that the corona rules had not been broken. Johnsen’s grill is set to take place on Wednesday this week and, according to British press, can last up to five hours. Everything will be broadcast on television. — It’s Partygate Partygate is the nickname for the political scandal in Britain over events and parties organized by members of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

During this period, Britain was locked down and public health authorities introduced sweeping bans on social gatherings.

The first reports of Downing Street parties and Whitehall government quarters came in late November 2021. They attracted a lot of media attention and led to thunderous criticism of Boris Johnson’s leadership.

At the end of January 2022, twelve rallies were under investigation by the Metropolitan Police (London police), including at least three in which Johnson himself had participated.

Police issued 126 fines to 83 people who police say breached covid-19 regulations, including Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. They apologized and paid the fines.

On May 25, British senior bureaucrat Sue Gray delivered a comprehensive report on parties during the pandemic. Gray held 16 posts in Downing Street and the government quarters of Whitehall in 2020 and 2021. She is open to the possibility that there have been more posts.

Partygate has led to demands that Boris Johnson resign over a lack of judicial power, which he has so far refused to do.

(source: NTB / Wikipedia) — [ Lar seg ikke skremme av Trump-utspill ] Sources Sunday time cites a source who says he believes she could prove that Johnson’s statements in parliament were based on the words of his officials and advisers. The papers also write that his defense could repeat claims that Sue Gray, who led the Partygate investigation, is biased. British senior bureaucrat Sue Gray initially led the investigation into the Partygate scandal, but has since stepped down. (AFP PHOTO/AFP) Sue Gray has since resigned and accepted the post of Labor leader Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, angering Boris Johnson’s allies including former government colleagues Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries. [ Boris Johnson vil adle sin egen far ] [ Boris Johnson: Putin truet med sende rakett p meg ]

