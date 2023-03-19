Viral footage of Donald Trump’s arrest is totally fake (for now)





A fake AI-generated image of former President Donald Trump being arrested by police.

Twitter

Have you seen photos of former President Donald Trump being arrested by the police? They are wrong. Or, at least, they were at the time of this writing on Sunday afternoon. Footage purporting to show Trump being arrested has gone viral on social media platforms like Twitter. But Trump has not been arrested, at least not yet.

One image, shared by a Twitter user who goes by The Infinite Dude, looks quite realistic if you don’t look too closely. The fake Trump, dressed in his red tie and blue suit, can be seen being led away by three police officers in a nighttime scene.

While The Infinite Dude only has around 800 Twitter followers, the image has been viewed over 600,000 times. There’s no disclaimer that the image is actually fake, although zooming in on the fingers reveals a monstrous mess.

AI-based image makers like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion struggled to create fingers, often giving people way too many numbers, as you can see in the screenshot below. Teeth also seem to be tricky, with the AI ​​giving scythes way too many teeth.

Close-up of the fake image showing Donald Trump being arrested, with fingers that don’t… [+] no sense if you examine the creation.

Twitter

But AI image creators are relatively new and seem to be improving day by day. Another fake image, shared by Twitter user called OKeefe Reborn, includes a photo of Trump, although it was clearly created by AI.

For starters, the numbers behind Trump don’t appear to be a consistent representation of anything, a major red flag for AI-created images. But, again, if you’re just scrolling through social media, that might not be something some people question.

Another fake image of former President Donald Trump claiming to show his mugshot.

Twitter

Trump claimed the hell would be indicted on Tuesday, though it’s unclear whether or not that’s accurate. Reports reported Friday that the Secret Service was preparing for the possibility of an indictment earlier this week, which would be exceptional since no US head of state has ever been arrested. But other wealthy countries routinely sue their leaders when they break laws we’ve seen in Italy, Taiwan and South Korea, to name a few.

Trump spent the weekend delivering several all-caps screeds on his Truth Social social media platform. The former president called on his supporters to protest his possible arrest, leading many to worry about possible violence. Trump held a so-called Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, where the then-president told rally attendees to descend on the US Capitol in an effort to prevent certification of the 2020 presidential election.

I FIND IT VERY HARD TO BELIEVE THAT A RACIST, BACKED BY SOROS, WHO LEFT MURDERERS, RAPISTS AND DRUG DEALERS, AND WHO HAS PRESIDED OVER THE BIGGEST SURGE OF VIOLENT CRIME IN NYC HISTORY, IS USING POWER FROM HIS OFFICE TO PERSECUTE, INDICATE AND PROSECUT A FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FOR NO CRIME! THE WITCH HUNT NEVER ENDS, BUT WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! Trump wrote in one of several lopsided messages on Sunday.

If Trump is indicted this week, it’s unclear whether we’ll see photos of Trump getting arrested or even a mug shot. Trump’s army of lawyers and cronies are reportedly working on a behind-the-scenes deal to allow him to voluntarily surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to CNN, if he is truly charged.

Fake image of a SWAT team descending on Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

Twitter

It’s unlikely to see a SWAT team descend on Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s home and club in Florida, but it’s yet another false image circulating on social media over the weekend.

If you see images of Trump being arrested right now, they are definitely fake. But if Trump is right about being indicted on Tuesday, we might get footage of an anti-democratic leader finally getting his payoff. We don’t yet know what it will look like.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattnovak/2023/03/19/viral-images-of-donald-trump-getting-arrested-are-totally-fake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related