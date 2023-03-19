Jokowi’s reason for not allowing MK judges to be questioned by police





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Ask the judge constitutional Court (MK) was questioned by Polda Metro Jaya Police regarding allegations of falsification of documents related to the decision in case 103/PUU-XX/2022 regarding Judicial Review of Court Act Number 7 of 2020 constitutional. according to reports, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is called not accepting the examination of Judge at the Constitutional Court by the police in this case. The President’s objections to the MK Judges’ review were contained in a letter from Minister of State Secretary Pratikno to Zico Leonard Digardo Simanjuntak as rapporteur for the case. Also read: MKMK has a full picture of the scandal over the change in the merits of the Constitutional Court’s decision Pratikno’s letter to Zico was a response to a request by President Jokowi to allow questioning of MK judges who were reported to Polda Metro Jaya regarding this matter. “Your request cannot be followed up as currently the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court is carrying out an internal review of the constitutional judges and clerks relating to the case in question,” reads the letter dated March 15, 2023 signed by Pratikno as shown Zico. KOMPAS.com / VITORIO MANTALEAN The applicant for the Constitutional Court Law Number 7 of 2020, Zico Leonard Diagardo Simanjuntak, completed his review by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK), on Thursday (02/09/2023), regarding the substantive change of the decision of the Constitutional Court number 103/PUU-XX/2022. The applicant for the Constitutional Court Law Number 7 of 2020, Zico Leonard Diagardo Simanjuntak, completed his review by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK), on Thursday (02/09/2023), regarding the substantive change of the decision of the Constitutional Court number 103/PUU-XX/2022. Zico admitted he was confused by Pratikno’s response. Because according to him, criminal prosecution at Polda Metro Jaya and ethics at the Honorary Council of MK (MKMK) can go hand in hand. “The criminal review process (in the police) and ethics (MKMK) are two different legal endeavors, so the president is not making the good excuse that the criminal case does not work because ethics is in progress “, Zico said. Also Read: Anwar Usman Returns as Chief Justice of Constitutional Court, Vice President Hopes Constitutional Court Is Fairer For your information, MKMK itself plans to read a decision regarding the substantive amendment standard of decision number 103/PUU-XX/2022 on Monday (3/19/2023). Previously, Zico reported nine MK judges and two clerks to Polda Metro Jaya suspected of tampering with decision document number 103/PUU-XX/2022, but the criminal proceedings did not progress significantly. Indeed, according to the law on the Constitutional Court, MK judges can only be questioned by the police on the orders of the public prosecutor after having obtained the written approval of the president, with two exceptions. Namely, being caught in the act of committing a crime, or being suspected of having committed a crime punishable by death or a crime against state security. (Author: Ardito Ramadhan | Publisher: Bagus Santosa)

