Marjorie Taylor Greene warns against Donald Trump’s protest demands





Gaelle Morse

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has warned die-hard MAGA fans who plan to protest Donald Trump’s potential indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.

In a rare move, MAGA-loving congresswomen have parted ways with Trump’s call for nationwide protests, fearing such events could be hijacked and turned violent.

There are a lot of concerns about the protests because of the likes of Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander, Greene told The Daily Beast on Sunday afternoon, expressing concern about a repeat of a January 6 which the Georgia MP remains adamant about. was infiltrated by federal agents. There are many reasons to believe that there were federal or federal agents behind the riot at the Capitol on January 6.

At the same time, Greene told The Daily Beast that she firmly believes Trump supporters have the right to protest peacefully while making clear her objection to Trump’s lying with federal agents. [who] infiltrate political movements and attempt to incite political violence.

Previously, following several Trump Truth Social posts on Saturday, Greene called on his supporters to avoid protesting.

We don’t need to protest the Democratic Communists’ plan to arrest President Trump and our government’s political weaponization and election interference, Greene tweeted, after Trump demanded protests in his name.

Mike Pence calls Trump’s potential indictment an act of radical left

Greene has since echoed a growing sentiment that has begun to gain traction on the political right, which revolves around the theory that Trump’s impeachment protests could be infiltrated by bad faith actors.

It could be a massive nationwide setup to jail more patriots, a pro-Trump user said on Saturday. Similarly, right-wing pundit Jesse Kelly wrote on Twitter: The last time Trump’s biggest fans protested on his behalf, he left them all to rot in jail without even a penny of his share in legal fees.

The story continues

Additionally, on Sunday, members of Congress doubled down on the idea that protesting on Trump’s behalf was not in the interests of his supporters.

How many federal/federal assets are in place to turn the protest against the political arrest of Pres Trump into violence? she asked on Twitter.

The bathroom battle fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boeberts’ breakup

The Georgia congresswoman then referred to the likely charges behind Trump’s possible indictment, which would relate to alleged payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as dumb false charges.

So far, there are only a handful of pro-Trump protests on the books, including one promoted by failed Congressional Republican hopeful Mike Crispi and another led by the New York Young Republican chapter, which should take place in lower Manhattan.

Earlier this year, The Daily Beast reported that Greene was on Trump’s shortlist of potential 2024 vice-presidential nominees.

Trump’s shortlist of vice presidential picks all have one thing in common

She was called Trump in heels, a Trumpworld source told The Daily Beast, adding that Greene and Trump talk all the time.

Although he’s wary of protests, Greene hopes Trump supporters will turn up in large numbers at one place: the next gathering of former presidents.

Where I think everyone should show up is in Waco, Texas on Saturday, she told The Daily Beast. President Trump is holding a huge rally to save America. We need to send a loud and clear message: Donald Trump is OUR PRESIDENT!

