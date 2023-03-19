Putin places ‘high expectations’ on talks with Xi Jinping – Reuters





Russian President Vladimir Putin has “high expectations” in talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the eve of his visit to Russia. He said so in an article. “We have no doubt that they will give a powerful new impetus to the whole bilateral cooperation,” the Russian president said. Putin hailed “China’s willingness to play a constructive role” in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, also saying that relations between Moscow and Beijing are “at the highest point” in their history. This is what Putin said in an article written for a Chinese newspaper and published by the Kremlin. In Russia from tomorrow to Wednesday, President Xi Jinping will strengthen his relations with Vladimir Putin, a partner increasingly dependent on Beijing but also increasingly unpredictable. “A mission for peace,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry presented it on Friday, linking it to Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Buoyed by the unprecedented third consecutive term he has just won as head of the People’s Republic after the Communist Party’s equally historic third-tier secretariat in October, Xi has decided to begin the foreign visits of the new decade from Moscow, as it did 10 years ago. he once conquered the institutional top of the country. His meeting with Putin will be the 40th in person, underscoring the continued importance of his understanding of Russia even if the trip risks jeopardizing other foreign policy goals, including those of preventing China’s relations with states. spiral out of control and protect relations with Brussels with Beijing is trying to advance economic and trade cooperation. China still needs access to Western markets, technology and capital to return to robust growth, the real source of the CCP’s legitimacy. The Kremlin, on the other hand, is increasingly dependent on the Dragon for the purchase of oil and gas in the face of Western sanctions, but claims its ability to maneuver. “Just before the start of Xi’s state visit, Putin made his first trip to the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupolmore than symbolic of the Russian invasion, in another apparent attempt to signal that he has Beijing’s backing,” a diplomatic source told ANSA. However, rather than pushing Putin to pull out of Ukraine, Xi – for some observers – will use the meeting with the Russian president to develop the bilateral strategic partnership. In order to reinforce the image of a neutral party interested in peace, Xi should then talk virtually with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, probably after his trip to Moscow, reported the Wall Street Journal in recent days. The White House is planning the visit with a wait-and-see attitude: “We will see what comes out of this meeting,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, but if the truce request in Ukraine were to to emerge would be “unacceptable” because it would mean “ratifying the conquests made by Russia to date” and “giving Putin more time”. Since Moscow attacked Ukraine more than a year ago, Beijing has avoided condemnation by maintaining an ambiguous position. Any significant move away from Moscow would have a backlash that China cannot afford: it is possible that the communist leadership will seek a better balance between the twin goals of achieving stability in relations with Europe and ensuring that Russia is not losing the war, staying aligned with China, essential for Xi’s plans for new global arrangements at the expense of the United States. “Xi will refuse to put his name on anything that could cause an economic backlash to the West,” the diplomatic source added. While Hu Xijin, former editor of the People’s Daily nationalist tabloid Global Times, observed that “the United States provides reason and energy to continue the Ukrainian war”. Instead, China “provides the rationale and hopes to end it,” Hu wrote on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/mondo/2023/03/19/putin-ripone-grandi-aspettative-nei-colloqui-con-xi-jinping_f6430146-6d7a-4010-af97-bfb83b5ba395.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related