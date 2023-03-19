Politics
PM Narendra Modi – Anurag Thakur Highlights Center’s Efforts to Make India a Sports Nation
Various measures had been taken to promote sport and sporting talents in the country and the results were now visible, says union minister
Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Chennai
Posted on 19.03.23, 19:20
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday highlighted Narendra Modi government’s efforts to develop sports culture in the country, and also underlined the role of states in this effort.
Various measures have been taken to promote sports and sports talents in the country and the results are now visible, Thakur said in his speech at the 13th convocation of the Tamil Nadu University of Physical Education and Sports.
State Governor and University Chancellor RN Ravi and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu and University Pro-Chancellor Udhayanidhi Stalin were also present on the occasion.
Thakur said Prime Minister Modi “has always urged us to make India a sporting power”. “This commitment is evident (in) whether he motivates our athletes or meets them before or after various championships. are deployed to accompany athletes from the playing field to the podium.” “Various Sports Centers of Excellence have been launched under the Khelo India project. Many sports scientists have also been included in the support staff of the Centers of Excellence,” he said.
Speaking of the change made to emphasize leadership and infrastructure, rather than administration, he said: “When I took office as minister, the first thing I I did was to give up some administrative positions and make room for hiring more coaches. And we had over 450 coaches in less than 9 months. Thakur holds the youth and sports portfolios as well as the Information and Broadcasting in the Cabinet of the Union.
Since sports are a state subject, he said, if each state began to put more effort into sports, many physical education graduates would be willing to serve their respective states.
Furthermore, with the kind of development that Indian medicine and science has achieved, especially in biomedical research and development, high quality clinical care, public health studies and interventions, “the approach of Sports training has undergone a paradigm shift,” he added.
“Today, we are not just building and training our athletes for competition, we are exploring the unimaginable possibility of developing them into top athletes, performing better than the best in the world,” he said. said, adding that newly inaugurated Sports Science Centers in various parts of the country would be transformational and a major step towards providing the best facilities to athletes as well as building sports culture in the country.
Thakur also highlighted India’s improved performance in various sports tournaments including Tokyo Olympics, Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Thomas Cup win, Indian women winning U-19 T20 World Cup, etc
The country has also successfully hosted major sporting events, including the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad last year, he said. He also praised Tamil Nadu’s “illustrious” sports culture and said players such as chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, paddler Sharath Kamal and squash player Joshna Chinnappa among others , had made the state and country proud on a global scale.
Later, the governor awarded diplomas and medals to graduating students.
Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
