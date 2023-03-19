Politics
Boris Johnson’s defense of party contempt inquiry to be released
The privileges committee is expected to release the lengthy memoir of Mr Johnson’s solicitor, Lord Pannick KC, before the former prime minister testifies on Wednesday at a session that could decide his political future.
An estimated 220,000 of taxpayers’ money went to Mr Johnson’s legal bills and his allies have insisted he expects his position to be vindicated after submitting a detailed account and convincing of his case.
The seven-member privileges committee, chaired by Labors Harriet Harman but with a Tory majority, will decide whether Mr Johnson misled the Commons with his denials of breaking lockdown rules in No 10 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
If MPs believe he misled the House, they will determine whether it was reckless or intentional and amounted to contempt of Parliament.
His attorneys have previously questioned the process used by the privileges committee, including pushing for him to be legally represented at the hearing, arguing for a higher standard of proof than a balance of probabilities and suggesting that ‘it must be shown that he intended to mislead. Parliament that there has been contempt.
After an interim committee report earlier this month said evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules would have been obvious to the then Prime Minister, Mr Johnson said it was clear that he had not been in contempt of Parliament.
He said there was no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament or failed to update it in a timely manner.
Mr Johnson has also sought to cast doubt on the conclusions of Sue Grays’ partygate report, after she quit public service because she intended to take on the role of chief of staff to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmers.
Allies of Mr Johnson say that despite his insistence he will be exonerated, the trial against him could amount to a witch hunt.
They also sought to cast doubt on Ms Harman’s impartiality after a social media post last year said she believed Mr Johnson had misled Parliament.
Former cabinet minister Conor Burns, an ally of Mr Johnson, said: Boris Johnson’s claim is that what he said in the House of Commons was, to the best information given to him, true when he said it in Parliament, and I’m glad he’s going to come up with evidence to back it up.
This is not unusual, anyone who has appeared as a minister in the House of Commons knows that you rely heavily on the information given to you.
On BBC Radio 4s Westminster Hour he added: I set great store by Harriet Harman, but she tweeted in April 2022 that if (Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak) admit guilt, by which she said she accepts a fixed penalty notice, then they also admit that they misled the House of Commons.
Boris Johnson disputes that, but it seems to me that the person who chairs this committee predetermined it and that causes me some concern for Parliament’s reputation for handling this with integrity.
Mr Burns, who spoke to Mr Johnson on Sunday afternoon, said: He looks forward to the opportunity to make his case known, to present it to the committee on Wednesday, to answer their questions.
His Tory counterpart, Lord Greenhalgh, said he hoped the former prime minister would get a fair and equitable hearing, but expressed concerns about the process.
The peer, who was Deputy Mayor when Mr Johnson was at London City Hall and became a minister under him as Prime Minister, backed a campaign to have the four Tory MPs on the committee step down from court Kangaroos.
He told Times Radio: I’m afraid this is a witch hunt.
Pressed during the Conservative Post’s campaign to get the four Tories out of the process, Lord Greenhalgh said: I hope as a parliamentarian there will be fairness around this, that is my most fervent hope.
But if not, then the thing should not go ahead.
Fellow Conservative Lord Kirkhope warned against the absurdity of pressuring committee MPs.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman would not participate in the Privileges Committee process, but said she admired the former prime minister.
Boris Johnson was a very important leader for our country, he did Brexit, he delivered the Covid vaccine and he led UK support for Ukraine, she said.
For all these things, I will be his admirer.
Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden said he expected Mr Johnson to vigorously defend his actions.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: The Privileges Committee will justify Boris Johnson’s position.
The evidence will show that Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament.
The privileges committee is looking at evidence on at least four occasions when Mr Johnson may have misled MPs into assuring the Commons that lockdown rules were followed.
He is expected to highlight previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from senior officials and members of his No 10 team showing he relied on their advice when giving his statements to Parliament.
He will also post messages showing that other senior Downing Street officials believed the gatherings were covered by the workplace exemption in the lockdown rules.
The committee will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson was in contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the final decision will rest with the full House of Commons.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will not seek to influence MPs on the committee and should give a free vote in the House of Commons on any sanctions that may be recommended.
A suspension of 10 or more sitting days for Mr Johnson could ultimately trigger a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he held with a majority of 7,210 in 2019.
Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested that the extremely smart, sensitive and brilliant Mr Johnson could engineer a political comeback and return to leading the party.
He told GB News he’s been written off so many times, but he’s someone I would never rule out or count.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.salisburyjournal.co.uk/news/national/23397336.boris-johnsons-defence-partygate-contempt-probe-due-published/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Pakistani government hints at legal options to ban Imran Khan’s PTI
- Actress with the most expensive trailer in Bollywood
- Wheaton’s FItzgerald finishes NCAA Championship as All-American
- Florida’s No. 11 Wallace earns win over Mizzou
- Google Contacts gives you a great reason to ask your friends for their birthdays
- 14 dead and about 450 injured in an earthquake that struck Ecuador
- Former President Trump heads to Oklahoma for championship wrestling
- Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first 102.3 KRMG
- Boris Johnson’s career at stake: will he survive the Commons Privileges Committee showdown?
- UK regulators support merger of bank giants Credit Suisse and UBS | business news
- Bob Fosses Dancin’ revival is fascinating, if divisive, ’70s throwback – Up News Info
- Table Tennis WTT Series 2023 – Page 2 – Table Tennis