Jen Psaki launches new MSNBC program with heavy emphasis on Donald Trump, less on Joe Biden – Deadline





Joe Biden’s first White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, started her new MSNBC program on Sunday, telling the audience, “It’s been a hell of a week launching a new show.”

She was talking about the big news of the weekend: Donald Trump’s potential arrest and call for his supporters to protest, and which she was leading with it was to be expected, given MSNBC’s long focus on the alarm. ‘former president.

Still, with Inside with Jen Psaki, her challenge will be to make a mark and standout moments in a very crowded group of Sunday Beltway programs.

Her center-left perspective and background as a communications strategist make her a natural candidate for the network’s opinion show audiences, but with this show, she goes beyond being a pundit to NBC News to cable host, a transition that requires the skills of an investigator and the ease of an engaging personality. With every news network struggling to retain audiences (especially younger audiences), MSNBC is clearly hoping that Psaki will be poised to move on to bigger roles on the network, like Nicolle Wallace, now a mainstay of the day.

Psaki’s show aired at noon ET, after many Sunday shows aired on the broadcast network, which forced his show to find a unique take on the Trump story.

Doing an interview with his first guest House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Psaki aired a clip from Mike Pence’s appearance on ABC News’ This Week earlier in the morning, as the former vice president lambasted Trump’s potential lawsuit by Alvin Bragg.

Jeffries said Pence “knows better and he’s embarrassed himself and that’s unfortunate,” and he said New York prosecutors should just be allowed to “do their job.”

It was largely friendly territory for Jeffries: He had plenty of time to discuss Democratic talking points. Jeffries was also not asked about an issue of recent weeks: friction within the Democratic caucus as Biden moves to the center on some issues ahead of a possible presidential election in 2024.

Psaki’s questions weren’t chasing, but neither were his questions superficial. She lobbied Jeffries on whether Democrats would participate in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow in a tweet on Saturday to have committees investigate whether federal funds are being used to do ‘politically motivated lawsuits’ “. Jeffries did not respond directly, but said he would leave it to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Stacy Plaskett (D-VI), the top Democrat in the special “militarization of government”.

Jeffries also lashed out at the “Weaponization” committee, saying it was “really more appropriate to be called the Insurgent Protection Committee.” Moments later, however, when asked by Psaki about a Washington Post story that he had reached a “sort of truce” with McCarthy, Jeffries said they had had a “positive, forward-looking relationship. ‘coming”. It’s a McCarthy-Jeffries relationship, and maybe it needed a follow-up.

Later, PSAKI interviewed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a potential future presidential candidate, and pointed out that a state gun reform bill did not include a gun ban. assault weapons, which disappointed defenders as mass shootings continue to plague the country. Whitmer continued to hone in on the buzzword that the “conversation” would continue, while Psaki made it clear that the issue of gun safety would be a regular show topic.

Another taped interview was with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who offered the show’s only criticism of the Biden administration, on the issue of immigration, as he called for “a real strategy with coordination”. He was careful not to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris and said the attacks on her were “unfair”.

There was no more follow-up, however, as Adams’ segment was part of a lighter (and sometimes fluffier) ​​feature film called Weekend Routine, in which Psaki will meet political figures at locations in their everyday life. For Adams, it was on the New York City subway and later at Gracie Mansion, where the mayor made a smoothie while Psaki questioned him about the ingredients. “Are you a coffee drinker?” she asked. “Never,” Adams said. No tracking required.

The strongest moments of Psaki’s show were when she drew on her own experience in communication, including a segment that took on the ever-widening use of the term “woke” by contestants to the GOP Presidency and right-wing figures, and when she gave her own insider insight into how the White House might react to Trump’s arrest.

“I bet you won’t hear much about Trump’s outburst from them,” she said. “They want to keep the temperature low. But behind the scenes, they’re paying close attention, tracking down any potential threats, as they always should.

At the end of the hour, Psaki promised that the show would feature people “who play a part in bringing about change. Some I can agree with, and some I can’t, and that’s OK. That’s how it should be, because disagreement is actually a healthy part of democracy.

An intriguing question is how far this disagreement goes – whether that means times when she speaks out against a White House action, or whether the show is able to book Republican guests and ardent critics of the Biden administration. She’s got a background in that, too: Some of Psaki’s most memorable viral moments as a publicist came when she got into fights with right-wing media reporters.

