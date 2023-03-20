For Jembrana Weaving to rank

Politics
President Joko Widodo visited Jembrana Weaving Centre, Jembrana Regency on Thursday, February 2, 2023. During the visit, the President and Mrs. Iriana were seen walking around greeting and providing social assistance to the artisans of the woven fabric. SETPRES
The Jembrana Weaving Center is also an integrated production house and marketing center for all handcrafted products from the Jembrana community.
Jembrana Weaving Center became one of the destinations for Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)’s working visit to Bali in early February 2023. President Jokowi appreciated the efforts made by the Jembrana Regency Government supported by the provincial government of Bali for the development of endek and songket fabrics in its region.
“I also really appreciate what the regent has done and is supported by the governor of Bali in the development of weaving, songket for the development of existing small weaving and songket industries,” President Jokowi told Jembrana. Weaving Center, Thursday (2/2/2023).
Remember that President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana along with Ministers reviewed and selected the products available at Jembrana Weaving Center and MSMEs. Not to mention, President Jokowi purchased a pair of sneakers with a Jembrana woven pattern and First Lady Iriana also ordered a number of woven fabrics.
President Jokowi believed that the efforts made by the local government could encourage the development of the creative industry, especially the cottage industry, to be able to develop. Including, there is a call from the government to wear traditional Balinese clothes every Tuesday and traditional clothes every Thursday as stated in the governor’s regulation (pergub).
Initially, the Jembrana Weaving Center, located on Jl Sudirman, was a former Jembrana freight terminal. The centre, which was built with the budget of the Bali Province (BKK) Special Financial Assistance, is expected to accommodate all woven handicrafts and MSME products in Jembrana Regency.
The weaving center which was inaugurated by Jembrana Regent I Nengah Tamba in December 2022 is also the only weaving center in Bali that offers a place to weave Jembrana’s unique fabrics. Regent I Nengah Tamba said the weaving center is the answer for Jembrana’s woven products which are still often limited by marketing.
The existence of the Jembrana Weaving Center is also an integrated production house and an integrated marketing center for all handicrafts produced by the Jembrana community. In accordance with its function, the district should be able to generate the enthusiasm of micro-entrepreneurs, especially artisan weavers, to develop their activity and continue to rise in class so that they can prosper themselves and society in general.
“Currently, we are training 62 young people aged 18 to 25 in the trades of weavers and their by-products.”
According to the Regent of Jembrana, the establishment of a weaving center is a dream and part of the ecosystem for the formation of tourist visits to Jembrana. The western part of Bali is also rich in natural beauty, culinary delights and cultural diversity.
The goal is that by 2026, Jembrana should be able to rival the Kuta, Nusa Dua and Ubud regions as a global tourist destination.
Special Djembrana
Endek is a typical Balinese ikat woven fabric that has many unique characteristics. Endek cloth has various patterns, such as the patra and encak saji patterns which are considered sacred, as well as various natural patterns. This fabric pattern continues to develop, over time.
In Jembrana Regency there is an endek mekepung pattern which is a characteristic of Jembrana Regency. This pattern was developed by traditional weavers of Jembrana Regency.
Endek mekepung has a distinctive reddish color and a mekepung pattern at the bottom. Mekepung or race of buffalo is one of the unique cultures of Jembrana. The uniqueness of the fabric makes the selling price quite high. The meter of woven fabric can reach Rp 100,000.
In general, the sale price of Jembrana woven fabrics can vary from Rp. 350 thousand to Rp. 4 million, depending on the type of material and the pattern. Besides endek mekepung, Jembrana woven fabric products are also known as Cagcag woven fabrics.
Why is it called cagcag? Because it follows the sound of traditional looms when making fabric patterns. Although in general the process of making the woven fabric is the same as in other regions, the patterns in each region are different. Jembrana weaving still retains traditional techniques, starting with how to make and dye woven materials with natural materials.
Natural colors are made from plant leaves and tree barks, such as guava leaves, mango leaves, sapodilla leaves, ketapang leaves, and indigo leaves. Besides leaves, there are also mahogany bark, bayur wood, sappan wood, lice wood and turmeric.
After the yarn is dyed, the first process begins to prepare the yarn and wrap it in the loop or anchor the yarn holder. The number of threads corresponds to the quantity of fabric to be made. Incentives can adjust consumer orders.
The process of making the fabric is quite complicated, starting with inserting threads and weaving. For simple patterns, the process can take 7-10 days, while for more complicated patterns such as songket, it can take 3-4 weeks.
Jembrana woven products are not only known in Bali and Jakarta, but have also been exported to Australia and the United States. In modern times like today, wastra or endek woven fabrics are commonly used in daily activities.
In fact, some are used as basic materials for crafts, such as bags and fans, as well as interior decorations. The woven fabric is used as a symbol Like a brother or ties of brotherhood and often become memories for those closest to them.
Author: Kristantyo Wisnubroto
Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari
You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. Indonesia.go.id
