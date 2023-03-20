Xi Jinping in Moscow. Visiting friends

Xi Jinping’s first overseas trip, after being approved for a third term in China’s officially top post, to Moscow will be a big propaganda boost for Vladimir Putin. Moreover, the Chinese will be the most important guest in a year to visit the leader of Russia, who is isolated from the world. This is important, because for several days, an arrest warrant against Putin issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague weighs on him.

Beijing Ombudsman?



Xi Jinping will face a difficult task, the head of the Ukrainian President’s administration, Oeksiy Daniov, said of the Chinese visit.

Xi Jinping has clearly changed, having completed the bureaucratic procedure of declaring himself Emperor of China. He has sharpened his anti-American rhetoric and in recent days has had tremendous diplomatic success, reconciling Saudi Arabia with Iran, which was not possible before. This reconciliation, however, was made on anti-American and anti-Israeli grounds, while independent Russian political scientist Andrei Piontkovsky believes that this will not prevent Xi.

Pro-Kremlin pundits and propagandists also believe that after mediating between Riyadh and Tehran, Xi has reason to claim to be a mediator capable of resolving even global issues.

Learn more



Chinese diplomacy has carefully prepared for Xi’s visit to Moscow, conducting extensive consultations. Eventually they even reached kyiv.

Stay away from war



However, unlike Iran and Saudi Arabia, Beijing is not acting as an impartial negotiator in the Russian-Ukrainian war. For a year, China has not supported any resolution at the United Nations condemning Russia’s actions. By buying Russian energy resources (true, at very low prices), they supported the Kremlin’s lame economy.

Beijing is also avoiding Ukrainian proposals to organize talks between the leaders of the two countries. Although now, after visiting Moscow, Xi would hold a video conference with Woodymyr Zeenski.

This may prove that Beijing does not attach importance to Ukrainian subjectivity. A similar mistake made by Moscow will lead to war, if Xi Jinping does this, he will get nothing in Kyiv.

On the other hand, China has so far failed to support Putin as it really could, refusing to help its strategic partner. At the last meeting of the leaders of the two countries, last September in Samarkand, Xi spoke of the need to maintain peace, clearly distancing himself from the Russian war.

Ukrainian and Chinese leaders have already announced their peace programs. They are not very similar, but Xi will put territorial integrity first. However, it is unclear what he means by this. One can only guess that he will avoid commenting on Ukrainian territories annexed by Putin, which Beijing has not acknowledged. But if he puts it on an equal footing with Taiwan, demanding respect for its territorial integrity and agreeing to conquer the island, nothing will come out of his mission.

The question is how China will behave later, led by a leader whose pride has been wounded. Reports are already leaking from the United States (through, surprisingly, Japanese media) that Beijing is supplying Moscow with ammunition. At the front, Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Chinese reconnaissance drones, but at the same time their manufacturer assures that they ended up there as a result of smuggling.

Closer to the Kremlin



The West is constantly afraid that China can support Russia with all the might of its arms industry. The war would then take a very unfavorable turn for Ukraine.

But it can also be followed by Western sanctions, mainly American, yet very painful for both sides. The Chinese economy, severely weakened by Xi’s zero tolerance policy in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, is in a worse situation.

Let’s not commit bdu. (Xi Jinping’s) visit will focus mainly on deepening ties with Russia, which are beneficial for Beijing. However, Russian analyst Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Endowment does not judge peace mediation.