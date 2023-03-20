Imran Khan and other PTI leaders charged with terrorism for vandalism in Islamabad court





During the standoff between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police, more than 25 security personnel were injured, prompting district judge and additional sessions Zafar Iqbal to postpone the hearing on March 30.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)

By Press Trust of India: Pakistani police on Sunday filed a terrorism case against Imran Khan and more than a dozen PTI leaders for vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest in the outside the court complex here ahead of a hearing in a corruption case involving the ousted prime minister.

Clashes erupted outside Islamabad’s court complex on Saturday when Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-anticipated hearing in the Toshakhana case.

During the standoff between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police, more than 25 security personnel were injured, prompting district judge and additional sessions Zafar Iqbal to postpone the hearing on March 30.

The case was filed against arrested PTI workers and wanted party leaders. Around 17 PTI leaders were named in the FIR filed by Islamabad police, Geo News reported.

READ ALSO | Imran will appear in court today, supporters gather near his house with batons and iron bars

The FIR says the workers damaged the police checkpoint and the main gate to the court complex, it said.

As many as 18 people were arrested for arson, throwing stones and destroying the court complex building, the FIR said.

“About two police vehicles and seven motorbikes were set on fire, and the police station officer’s official vehicle (SHO) was damaged,” he added.

Khan, 70, arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to appear in court. He was accompanied by his supporters in a convoy.

Shortly after he left for Islamabad to attend the hearing, more than 10,000 armed Punjabi police raided Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his party members.

Police personnel, using an electric shovel, removed barricades and tents at the entrance to the residence of the leader of the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and evicted hundreds of his supporters who were camped there to prevent Khan’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

READ ALSO | Pak court overturns arrest warrant for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case amid clashes between police and PTI workers

They searched the house after demolishing its main door and walls. Punjab police, whose action later ended, reportedly faced resistance from PTI workers from within, leading to violence. A dozen workers were reportedly injured during the police operation in Lahore.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the party would register cases against police officers involved in the “unlawful operations” and violence at Khan’s home.

“Today a meeting of the legal team has been called. The manner in which the police defied the decision of the Lahore High Court to enter the residence of Imran Khan flouted all rules of inviolability houses. [things were] stolen. [They] also took away juice boxes. Innocents were tortured,” he tweeted.

“It is unforgivable to defy the order of the court. The high court should keep its judgment. Cases are filed against all police officers who carried out unlawful operations and were involved in violence,” he said.

Earlier, Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on Friday and assured that he was ready to appear before the District and Additional Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Iqbal on the bribery case against him on Saturday.

READ ALSO | Fact check: Supporter of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan did NOT brandish a gun during his campaign rally

The PTI leader was accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, which he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depositary called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The cricketer-turned-politician was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year for not sharing sales details. The main electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by the National Assembly.

Posted on:

March 19, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pak-police-terrorism-against-ex-pm-imran-pti-leaders-vandalism-islamabad-2348777-2023-03-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related